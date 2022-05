Manatee County may soon have an armed workforce.What's happening: Manatee's board of commissioners debated for two hours Tuesday after Commissioner James Satcher proposed a policy change that would allow employees to arm themselves while at work, per the Bradenton Herald.This comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis began pushing for an open carry law last week.Context: Those properly licensed in Manatee can bring firearms on county property, but county employees are prohibited from carrying guns on the job.What they're saying: "Gun-free zones should be called criminal empowerment zones. They basically just let the bad guys know exactly where to target," Satcher said...

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO