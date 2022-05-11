ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

6 Places Where You Can Actually Find A Waterfall In Houston & They're All Free To Visit

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EgbNX_0faPqjGw00

Out of the major cities in Texas, Bayou City is the least nature-oriented. You might not think there exists a waterfall in Houston, but you're actually wrong.

While we aren't like Austin, which has access to tons of beautiful water features right in the middle of the city; or like San Antonio with a literal river running through the whole thing, we just have ugly Buffalo Bayou to look at every day. We Houstonians took matters into our hands and made a few of our own water features.

Here's a fool-proof list of all the waterfalls you can visit in the Houston area.

Gerald D. Hines Waterwall

Address: 2800 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, TX 77056

Why You Need To Go: This iconic landmark is massive with 11,000 gallons of water per minute cascading down the wall. It makes for the coolest Instagram pictures.

McGovern Centennial Gardens Waterfall

Address: 1500 Hermann Dr., Houston, TX 77004

Why You Need To Go: The gardens inside Hermann Park have a huge waterfall with a winding staircase. You can get a pretty good view of the park, the medical center, and the downtown skyline from the top.

The Waterfall At Oyester Creek Park

Address: 4033 State Highway 6 S., Sugar Land, TX 77479

Why You Need To Go: This realistic-looking waterfall isn't located within Houston proper, however, it's still artificial and only takes less than 30 minutes to get to from downtown.

The Waterfalls at Sesquicentennial Park

Address: 400 Texas Ave., Houston, TX 77002

Why You Need To Go: Right off of downtown, the noise of the rushing turquoise water that rolls off these stairs is hard to miss while strolling through the promenade of Sesquicentennial Park.

Gus S. and Lyndall F. Wortham Park Waterfalls

Address: Holcombe and Main Houston, TX 77030

Why You Need To Go: The fountains located in the Medical Center aren't your typical waterfall, but they sure are relaxing to sit by in the ivy-covered shaded areas in the park.

The Dandelion Fountain

Address: 18-3600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019

Why You Need To Go: While this isn't your average waterfall, it's honestly so much better. This water fountain sits in the middle of Allen Parkway, and you can even see a rainbow when the sun hits it at just the right angle.

Comments / 5

Angel Blaze
1d ago

I was there at Hines Waterfall the night Prince died, i was on a date and we were walking and talking standing right in front of the waterfall and then waterfall turned purple and then they played purple rain over loud speakers and the waterfall was dancing to the music it was absolutely beautiful .

Reply
2
Related
Click2Houston.com

🔒Mapped: These are the hills of Houston

HOUSTON – Whether you’re a walker or runner looking for a harder workout, a child looking for a place to go “sledding” on a cardboard square or just someone in search of higher panoramas, Houston can be a challenge. If you’ve flown over Texas or walked...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
365thingsinhouston.com

Stake a spot at Houston’s best 2022 summer camps for kids

Find the next adventure for kiddos of all ages at our picks for the top 10 summer camps for kids in Houston for summer 2022. Summer has arrived a bit early this year, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed the chance to enroll kiddos in upcoming summer camps taking place across the Greater Houston area.
HOUSTON, TX
Fast Casual

The Dolly Llama making Texas debut

The Dolly Llama, a waffle and artisanal ice cream brand based in Los Angeles, is debuting in Texas when it opens May 28 in Houston at 2817 Howell St. Husband and wife duo, Trenton and Joy Judson, who have over 25 years experience in the restaurant and food service industries, will operate the brand.
TEXAS STATE
Eater

14 Essential Restaurants in Katy Asian Town

When it first opened in early 2018, Katy Asian Town was easy to navigate. There were just a handful of restaurants anchored by the H Mart grocery store, and choosing a place to eat or drink was as simple as finding a parking spot and then walking around the complex.
KATY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterfalls#Water Features#Houstonians
365thingsinhouston.com

See Houston’s new innovation hub at the free Ion Block Party with great music, food, games, fireworks & more

Get a look at H-Town’s brand new Houston hub for start-ups, culture, and innovation at the free community block party at The Ion in Midtown on Friday evening, May 13, 2022. Easily Houston’s biggest entry-to-date to its local entrepreneurial scene, The Ion is now officially open to the public and anyone and everyone can check out the new digs at The Ion’s free community Block Party.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Narcity USA

Many Celebrities Moved To Texas Recently & They All Chose This City

Texas, for the better part of the last two years, has become somewhat of an entertainment hub that Hollywood celebrities are flocking to for real estate. Of course, the most notable is billionaire Elon Musk, who actually spends more time at his robust beachfront Starbase in the cozy coastal town of Boca Chica, TX, and even refers to south Texas as "the gateway to Mars".
AUSTIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

73-cent cookies for Houston iconic bakery’s 73rd anniversary

HOUSTON – Three Brothers Bakery is celebrating its 73rd anniversary with 73-cent cookies. All day this Friday, May 13, the bakery at its 4036 S. Braeswood Boulevard location. The offer will be available while supplies last. The bakery will be serving cake beginning at 10 a.m. while supplies last.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Historic River Oaks Home Turns Into an Outdoor Dining Wonderland With Star Chefs and a Vital Fetal Center Cause

Dinner host committee Edie Lee, Allie Fields, Stephanie Fleck, Anne Lee Phillips, Hostess Melissa Juneau, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell, Casey Hedges, Monica Bickers, Alex Stillwell (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) Only hours before start time of the Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital dinner in Melissa Juneau‘s newly renovated River Oaks home, award-wining interior...
RIVER OAKS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Axiom Space breaks ground on new headquaters in Houston

HOUSTON – The future of low-Earth orbit and human spaceflight in Space City has a new base of operations as Axiom Space broke ground on a new headquarters in Houston on Wednesday. The headquarters, located at Ellington Airport, will be where the aerospace company will train private astronauts and...
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy