Prescription Antivirals can Prevent Severe Disease and Death. Chautauqua County Department of Health & Human Services. As announced through the New York State Department of Health’s ‘Test Soon, Treat Early’ initiative, oral antiviral treatments are now available by prescription and are a powerful tool to prevent severe COVID-19 disease and death in infected persons. Treatments for COVID-19 are most effective when given soon after symptom onset so it is very important for persons experiencing symptoms to test early. Because oral antivirals are taken by mouth and do not require an IV or injection, they are convenient and easy to administer. Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should test as early as possible, and if the test is positive, eligible individuals should discuss treatment options with their health care provider.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO