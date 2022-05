The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services has announced two free rabies vaccination clinics at both ends of the county. The first clinic will be held on Saturday, May 21st from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Town of Poland Highway Department at 533 Grubb Hill Road in Kennedy. The second clinic will be held on Saturday, June 4th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Town of Westfield Highway Department at 118 Chestnut Street in Westfield. These clinics will be drive-in clinics, and animals must be pre-registered to receive vaccinations. Vaccinations will be provided free of charge to all dogs, cats, and domesticated ferrets three months of age and older.

