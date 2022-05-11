ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: May 11th

Eyewitness News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNathan Carman shouted "not guilty" when arriving at federal court in Vermont. A Middletown native is on the docket to face a federal judge Wednesday...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Gears Up For Cannabis Home Delivery

Imagine placing an order and having it delivered right to your front door: an order for cannabis. That is something that will be a reality in Connecticut as part of the legalization law passed last year. The deadline for the delivery license lottery closes next Wednesday, May 18. Contactless delivery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Wednesday morning

A Middletown native is on the docket to face a federal judge Wednesday on charges that he killed his mother during a deep-sea fishing trip. Crews in Middletown have been dealing with three separate fires, two of them brush fires. Updated: 1 hour ago. Meteorologist Connor Lewis tracked dry conditions...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut selects new top prosecutor after scandal, retirement

HARTFORD, Conn. — Veteran prosecutor Patrick Griffin was named Connecticut's new chief state's attorney Thursday and vowed to repair the office's reputation after an investigation questioned his predecessor's integrity. Griffin, a state prosecutor for 27 years including the past six as the top state's attorney for the New Haven...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds 13%

Connecticut’s seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is now over 13%. The average percentage of positive tests has steadily risen over the past few days. On Wednesday, the positivity rate was 12.39% and the day before that, it was at 11.3%. Over the last seven days, 55 more people have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, CT
State
Vermont State
Local
Connecticut Government
Middletown, CT
Government
Eyewitness News

Your Friday morning update

Meteorologist Scot Haney said to be aware of fog and reduced visibility on Friday morning. Here is his Friday mid-morning forecast. WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: The Sight and Sound gallery space. Updated: 1 hour ago. Mark Dixon explores the Sight and Sound gallery space at the Connecticut Science Center.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: New Milford

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness Ness is in New Milford for 20 Towns in 20 Days. New Milford has the longest town green in Connecticut. It accentuates a lovely downtown that is thriving once again, just like it did back in the 1990s. The 90s was a time when...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Electric heavy-duty trucks on display in Hartford

Tanya Barrett, Senior Vice President of 211 Health and Human Services, talks about the importance of Mental Health Awareness Month. CBS News's Charlie D'Agata provides insight from the ground in Ukraine. Updated: 4 hours ago. CBS News's Charlie D'Agata spoke to Channel 3 from Dnipro, Ukraine on May 12. Updated:...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Fire Danger ‘Very High' in Parts of Connecticut

Our team of meteorologists are monitoring a period of dry weather that is resulting in a high fire danger statewide. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Forestry division, northern Connecticut has a "very high" fire danger level while the southern four counties is labeled as "high."
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Middletown fires largely contained

Crews continue to battle brush fires, remembering fallen New Haven firefighter, Stefanowski on the issue of abortion access, and stirring up old memories!. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of May 12, including an update on a couple of Middletown brush fires. Updated:...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- May 12, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone found some quality bluefish from the kayak earlier this week. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the striped bass are starting to fill in much more around the river and creek mouths. School striped bass action has been good in those areas and along the beaches, while the upper river herring runs are still holding some better fish. If next week’s forecast holds, and we get some sustained warmth, we should see the striped bass fishing really take off. Some sea lice covered bass are being reported in Rhode Island, so we shouldn’t be too far behind. Small soft plastics on jigheads is still the top producer of bass, but as the water warms we should see them become more willing to hit larger plugs and topwater offerings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Friday morning

Meteorologist Scot Haney said to be aware of fog and reduced visibility on Friday morning. Here is his Friday mid-morning forecast. Your May 13 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News. WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: The Sight and Sound gallery space. Updated: 1 hour ago. Mark Dixon explores the...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

COVID-19 Data Indicates Rising Cases in Connecticut

On Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate jumped into the teens and hospitalizations are also on the rise. But the numbers are not as straightforward as they used to be. Still, experts say the trends seem to suggest there’s a lot of COVID-19 spreading in the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fires#Need To Know#Mental Health
FOX 61

Connecticut governor candidate: No abortion law change, but tell parents

HARTFORD, Conn. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski issued a statement Wednesday saying he would not attempt to change existing law in Connecticut concerning abortion if he's elected governor in November. However, the Madison businessman said the state “should consider” legislation that would impose a parental notification requirement for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Fired Connecticut health commissioner alleges discrimination

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut health commissioner who was fired in the first weeks of the pandemic has filed a lawsuit against the state, accusing the governor of discriminating against her, a Black woman, by putting several white people in charge of the crisis response. Renee Coleman-Mitchell says in her a federal court […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Sailfest returns to New London; police worry about staffing

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WFSB) - Sailfest in New London is officially on. It had been cancelled the past two years due to COVID. The decision to bring Sailfest back is not without controversy. The New London Police Union is pushing back, saying they are too understaffed to run this event safely.
NEW LONDON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Here's What New Sweeping CT Emissions-Reduction Law Means To You

Connecticut is joining many of its neighboring states in adopting new emissions standards for medium and heavy-duty vehicles to improve air quality across the state. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced that state lawmakers approved legislation that would see the state adopt California’s emissions standards, similar to neighboring Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

I-Team Investigation: Workers have issues with new CT Paid Leave program

(WFSB) - Connecticut workers are complaining that the program supposed to keep them afloat while on medical leave is backfiring. The Connecticut Paid Leave Authority started taking applications, and the I-Team is learning many have been approved, but not paid. So far, the Paid Leave Authority has nearly 40,000 applicants.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Man with history of burglaries in other states arrested for one in CT

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man police said has a history of committing burglaries in Rhode Island and Massachusetts was arrested for one in Connecticut. Troy Stone, 37, of Worcester, MA, was caught skulking around the property of an autobody shop on Norwich Road in Plainfield early Thursday morning. Someone...
PLAINFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy