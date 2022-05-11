ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crep Protect Launches Ultimate Starter Pack for On-The-Go Sneaker Care

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrep Protect has launched its first ever Ultimate Starter Pack, featuring miniature sized products for travel and cleaning on the move. All of the items in the pack come in flight-safe sizes and fit into an exclusive Crep Protect zip up travel bag. The products featured in the pack...

hypebeast.com

