Charleston, SC

Watch officers wrangle alligator roaming near SC school. ‘Not your everyday arrest’

By Simone Jasper
The State
The State
 2 days ago

May 11 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina shared video of an unusual situation that resulted when a studious alligator walked up to a school. The Charleston Police Department said officers responded Tuesday when a gator was spotted walking right outside of Daniel Island School. "Not your everyday arrest," police...
