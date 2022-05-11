ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist talks taking her blond for Met Gala 2022

By Margaret Abrams
 1 day ago

Maybe blondes really do have more fun.

Just ask Kim Kardashian, who channeled Marilyn Monroe on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet not only by wearing her iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress , but also by dyeing her hair platinum for the occasion.

Now, her go-to hairstylist, Chris Appleton, is opening up about the hours of work that went into the mane makeover.

“I love a blonde Kim. I think it’s so interesting how a color can change the colors of the clothes you wear and it really changes your makeup. You can really reinvent things,” he told E! News .

But dramatically lightening one’s locks takes a lot of work, he added: “It really is a process.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzJJT_0faPjw6q00
A closer look at Kardashian’s blond bun.
Getty Images

“What I didn’t want to do was compromise the condition so much so that it didn’t look good,” Appleton said. “We had a fast turnaround because we had to get it done for the Met, but it was lots of conditioning treatments in between each setting and lightening the process. My technique really is all about taking very fine sections of hair and lightening the process with just very fine sections back to back.”

Continued the hair maestro, “It’s definitely not just about putting a color on all over and hoping for the best. It really is quite an approach that you have to plan it with. I go about that very particularly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psBJs_0faPjw6q00
Kim Kardashian has been blond before.
chrisappleton1/Instagram

This isn’t the reality star’s first rodeo as a blonde. “We were fully comfortable and ready to go because we both knew it was gonna be a long session,” Appleton said. “Kim’s done the color before. She knows.”

“The Kardashians” star previously told Vogue that the duo “[spent] a day straight dyeing [her] hair — 14 hours straight! — to get it done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jBZWu_0faPjw6q00
Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton was behind the hair transformation.
chrisappleton1/Instagram

The Skims founder, 41, wasn’t the only one to go blond for the Met Gala red carpet . Gigi Hadid and Emma Chamberlain bonded over their bleached locks in a clip that’s since gone viral on TikTok , with the model calling the YouTuber’s hair a “big slay.”

A slay that took some serious time, we’d imagine.

