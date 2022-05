AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Critical fire conditions smother the High Plains today. Winds are expected to gust up to 45 mph and relative humidity values will dip into the single digits. Texas A&M Forest Service, The National Weather Service in Amarillo, and Fire officials areawide are encouraging everyone to avoid activities that could start a fire today. RED FLAG WARNINGS will be in effect for the Western two thirds of the Panhandles and all of Eastern New Mexico.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO