How to watch the ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 premiere

By Caroline Blair
 1 day ago

The diamond holders are back!

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is making its grand return Wednesday night.

Fans will see the familiar faces of OG “Housewife” Kyle Richards , Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne , Dorit Kemsley , Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton.

The cast will also be joined by two newbies : Diana Jenkins in a full-time role and Sheree Zampino as a “friend of.”

The ladies have teased plenty of drama that will play out in the upcoming episodes, including the aftermath of Kemsley’s terrifying home invasion in October 2021, Jayne’s ongoing legal troubles , Rinna grieving the death of her mom in November and half-sisters Richards and Hilton butting heads once again .

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Season 12 premiere.

All of the ladies from Season 11 will return in addition to newcomers Sheree Zampino and Diana Jenkins.
Erik Voake/Bravo
How can I watch?

The new season premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

In addition to airing on TV, the show can be streamed on the Bravo app with a cable login. For those who don’t have cable, episodes will stream on Peacock the next day.

Previous seasons can also be binge-watched on Peacock and Hulu.

When was the season filmed?

In true Beverly Hills fashion, filming for Season 12 began just weeks after the cast shot the explosive Season 11 reunion on Sept. 10, 2021.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted production crew members filming Richards’ daughter Portia Umansky’s bat mitzvah on Oct. 2. The “Halloween” actress and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, threw a circus-themed “Cirque du Portia” bash in the backyard of their Encino, Calif., home , and many cast members were in attendance.

Richards then teased in an Instagram post on Feb. 13 that filming had wrapped.

“RHOBH” filmed for about four months.
Nicole Weingart/Bravo
Who are Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino?

Jenkins, who self-proclaimed herself to be the “new villain,” is the chair and CEO of lifestyle drink company Neuro Brands and prides herself on her philanthropic endeavors and activism. The Yugoslavia native has three children and was married to Barclays banker Roger Jenkins from 1999 to 2011.

Zampino, for her part, was married to Will Smith from 1992 to 1995, and the exes share a 29-year-old son named Trey. They have remained close, and Zampino celebrated Smith’s Oscar win with him in March after his infamous slap. She is also the founder and CEO of body butter brand Whoop Ash and online boutique Sheree Elizabeth.

It looks like some of the ladies will continue to bring up Jayne’s ongoing legal woes.
Nicole Weingart/Bravo
What do we know about Season 12?

The reality stars have kept tight-lipped on specific events, but a few of them have teased an action-packed season.

Viewers saw Stracke’s admittedly “insensitive” reaction to Kemsley’s home invasion in a sneak peak released Tuesday.

“I had a weird day, and so I wasn’t focused, and I was insensitive to what happened,” Stracke told Page Six.

The Season 12 trailer also showed feuds between Minkoff and Jayne , Stracke and Jenkins, Beauvais and Jayne , and Hilton against many of the ladies.

“I talk to her a lot, and I will say that Kathy is staying very positive and holding her head high throughout all of this,” Minkoff, who joined last season , recently told us.

The ladies also are set to document plenty of lavish cast trips. This season, they explored Aspen, Colo. and Punta Mita, Mexico.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

