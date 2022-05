JACKSON, MI -- A man was killed Wednesday night when his motorcycle was hit by a car while he was trying to avoid a fallen tree, police said. At about 10:47 p.m. May 11, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a crash between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on Fox Road near E. Michigan Avenue in Leoni Township, east of Jackson.

