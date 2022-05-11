ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Homer Softball Downs SoHi In NLC Play

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Homer Mariner softball team defeated SoHi on the Stars home field on Tuesday...

Homer & Kenai Split Shutout Victories

Goals only went one way in each contest on Tuesday as the Homer girls and Kenai boys recorded shutout victories in Peninsula Conference soccer at KCHS. The Mariner girls held Kenai scoreless in Peninsula Conference soccer on Tuesday with the Mariners scoring two, first half goals for a 2-0 victory. The Mariner girls have not allowed a goal in conference play this season. Homer goals were scored by Sela Weisser and Ava Halstead.
HOMER, AK
Kenai Baseball Records Conference Victory Over Homer

An eight-run, fourth inning pushed the Kenai Kardinal baseball team past the Homer Mariners 15-4 in Southcentral Conference baseball play. Homer opened with a first-inning run and Kenai answered with a pair of second inning runs. The Kardinals followed-up their big fourth inning with two runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth inning. The Kardinals improve to 3-3 in the league and 4-5 overall; the Mariners fall to 0-3 and 1-5.
KENAI, AK
Division Of Forestry And CES On Scene Of Wendy Lane Fire In Soldotna

Authorities are on the scene of a fully involved structure fire reported in the neighborhood of Wendy Lane in Soldotna. According to on scene reports, three structures on a Wendy Lane property are affected. Two of the structures were on fire with one being considered a total loss. The affected property was in the 48000 block of Wendy Lane.
SOLDOTNA, AK
MP57 Of Sterling Highway Reopened To Single Lane Traffic Near Skilak Lake Road

UPDATE 9:00 a.m. 05/12: Flaggers and single lane closures are in place on the Sterling Highway at mile post 57 located one mile east of Skilak Lake Road as crews remove debris off the highway. The Sterling Highway at milepost 57 has reopened to single lane traffic with pilot car operations. Fuller Creek, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation, jumped its banks and crews are working on rechanneling the flow. The creek that let loose sent a huge amount of water and debris flowing downhill to a culvert where it goes under the highway. The water is being rerouted back home. Expect traffic delays through the morning commute.
Ogden, Utah Man Arrested In Homer Kidnapping & Murder From 2019

38-year-old Anesha “Duffy” Murnane of Homer went missing on October 17, 2019, in an incident that’s been investigated ever since as the Homer Police Department chased down hundreds of tips and talking to numerous people. After a recent tip and subsequent investigations, 32-year-old Kirby Foleni Calderwood of...
HOMER, AK
House Unanimously Votes To Name Congressman Don Young Bridge In Cooper Landing

The Alaska House of Representatives unanimously voted to approve a measure that contains a provision put forward by Soldotna Rep. Ron Gillham and Rep. David Nelson (Anchorage) to name the bridge slated for construction over the Juneau Creek Canyon as part of the Cooper Landing Bypass the Congressman Don Young Bridge.
Village Public Safety Officer Legislation Bound For Gov. Dunleavy’s Desk

The Alaska House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 81, requiring background investigations of village public safety officer applicants by the Alaska Department of Public Safety in relation to the VPSO program. The bill would update the VPSO program, implementing recommendations made by a bipartisan, bicameral working group. Program improvements made...

