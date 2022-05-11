Homer Softball Downs SoHi In NLC Play

Goals only went one way in each contest on Tuesday as the Homer girls and Kenai boys recorded shutout victories in Peninsula Conference soccer at KCHS. The Mariner girls held Kenai scoreless in Peninsula Conference soccer on Tuesday with the Mariners scoring two, first half goals for a 2-0 victory. The Mariner girls have not allowed a goal in conference play this season. Homer goals were scored by Sela Weisser and Ava Halstead.
An eight-run, fourth inning pushed the Kenai Kardinal baseball team past the Homer Mariners 15-4 in Southcentral Conference baseball play. Homer opened with a first-inning run and Kenai answered with a pair of second inning runs. The Kardinals followed-up their big fourth inning with two runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth inning. The Kardinals improve to 3-3 in the league and 4-5 overall; the Mariners fall to 0-3 and 1-5.
Authorities are on the scene of a fully involved structure fire reported in the neighborhood of Wendy Lane in Soldotna. According to on scene reports, three structures on a Wendy Lane property are affected. Two of the structures were on fire with one being considered a total loss. The affected property was in the 48000 block of Wendy Lane.
UPDATE 9:00 a.m. 05/12: Flaggers and single lane closures are in place on the Sterling Highway at mile post 57 located one mile east of Skilak Lake Road as crews remove debris off the highway. The Sterling Highway at milepost 57 has reopened to single lane traffic with pilot car operations. Fuller Creek, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation, jumped its banks and crews are working on rechanneling the flow. The creek that let loose sent a huge amount of water and debris flowing downhill to a culvert where it goes under the highway. The water is being rerouted back home. Expect traffic delays through the morning commute.
38-year-old Anesha “Duffy” Murnane of Homer went missing on October 17, 2019, in an incident that’s been investigated ever since as the Homer Police Department chased down hundreds of tips and talking to numerous people. After a recent tip and subsequent investigations, 32-year-old Kirby Foleni Calderwood of...
The Alaska House of Representatives unanimously voted to approve a measure that contains a provision put forward by Soldotna Rep. Ron Gillham and Rep. David Nelson (Anchorage) to name the bridge slated for construction over the Juneau Creek Canyon as part of the Cooper Landing Bypass the Congressman Don Young Bridge.
UPDATE: 5:00 AM: Cooper Landing Emergency Services and the Alaska Division of Forestry were on the scene of a wildfire in the area of mile 46.5 of the Sterling Highway in Cooper Landing. According to the Alaska Interagency Coordination Center Wildland Fire Dashboard, the Alaska State Trooper Dispatch reported the...
The Alaska State Senate passed their version of the House Bill 281, which makes appropriations for the operating and loan program expenses of state government and for various programs, including capital funds and amending appropriations. It passed on a 15-5 vote and now heads to the House of Representatives for a concurrence vote.
The Kenai City Council adopted a resolution that would authorize an agreement for professional engineering services for the Roadway Capital Improvements Projects. A Request for Proposals was released on March 31, 2022, with the proposals due in April to provide bid ready construction documents on several improvements. City Manager Paul...
The Alaska House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 81, requiring background investigations of village public safety officer applicants by the Alaska Department of Public Safety in relation to the VPSO program. The bill would update the VPSO program, implementing recommendations made by a bipartisan, bicameral working group. Program improvements made...
Comments / 0