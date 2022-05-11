Homer Softball Downs SoHi In NLC Play

UPDATE 9:00 a.m. 05/12: Flaggers and single lane closures are in place on the Sterling Highway at mile post 57 located one mile east of Skilak Lake Road as crews remove debris off the highway. The Sterling Highway at milepost 57 has reopened to single lane traffic with pilot car operations. Fuller Creek, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation, jumped its banks and crews are working on rechanneling the flow. The creek that let loose sent a huge amount of water and debris flowing downhill to a culvert where it goes under the highway. The water is being rerouted back home. Expect traffic delays through the morning commute.

23 HOURS AGO