Those looking for a fix of 1990s nostalgia will find it at 90’s Flannel Fest from 3 -9 p.m. on May 14 in Freeland's Tittabawassee Township Park. Alex Guevara, senior producer of the festival, said the first one was held in 2019. It began because there were no other 90s music festivals in Michigan, and also as a way to raise money for veterans. The event will feature five tribute bands based around 1990s music and a multitude of food trucks.

FREELAND, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO