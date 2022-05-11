ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Unlicensed contractor scammed elderly NC victim out of $48K

By FOX Carolina News Staff
FOX Carolina
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man pleaded guilty to elder exploitation after scamming an elderly North...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 28

Jack Spade
1d ago

Hope he gets what he deserves and they should make this dude take care of the 72 yesr old victim by running errands and cleaning up and changing diapers, yard work and what ever else they can think of.

Reply(1)
18
Kate J Herold Hudson
1d ago

I worked at the Brevard Lowe's a few years ago. Unfortunately, we saw others just like this looser taking advantage of people all the time! I had a guy who ripped me off as well. I swore out a warrant for taking money for services not performed and the judge made him pay back the money.

Reply(1)
6
The New #2
1d ago

Technically he isn’t a contractor. You have to a license to be legally considered a contractor. Kind like how you aren’t a reporter but more a liberal progandist

Reply(1)
9
Related
FOX Carolina

NC SBI investigating use of force complaint against elementary SRO

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist in the investigation into an allegation against a school resource officer. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the SRO was placed on administrative leave after an incident at Fletcher Elementary School on...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deadly shooting near Statesville businesses

The 2022 NFL schedule is released Thursday night. he issues are supply chain problems and a February recall that shut down a formula plant in Michigan. The 2022 South Carolina Sheriff of the Year is sought after by all 46 sheriffs in the state. Formula shortage turning into a crisis.
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Pretense#Western North Carolina#Fraud
WITN

Few details released after deputies chase car into Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Few details are being released after a police chase this afternoon in Pitt County. The chase ended at South Memorial Drive and 5th Street in Greenville where a man was taken away in handcuffs. It began shortly before 2:00 p.m. near the DOT offices on North...
GREENVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies arrest woman caught breaking into home in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman Saturday while she was breaking into a home in Marion. Deputies said 35-year-old Amber Michelle Reel of Marion was charged with two counts of felonious breaking or entering and two counts of larceny after breaking or entering. The sheriff’s office said they […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner: 2 inmates found dead at Greenville County Detention Center

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after two inmates were found dead at the detention center. According to the coroner, the inmates were found unresponsive in their housing unit and pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Task force investigating death of Anderson County newborn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Child Fatality Task Force is investigating the sudden death of a newborn baby on Thursday. The coroner said the 1-month-old baby girl died after EMS responded to Boulevard Heights for reports of an infant unresponsive. The baby had no apparent medical history....
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

3 charged with breaking into North Carolina haunted house

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three suspects were arrested in a Thomasville break-in, but police say they still haven’t found the culprits behind the rest in a recent string of break-ins. Over the course of two days, officers investigated four break-ins at Family Dollar, Elizabeth’s Pizza, ScreamDreams Haunted Attraction and Sir Pizza. The three suspects were […]
THOMASVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy