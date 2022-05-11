Unlicensed contractor scammed elderly NC victim out of $48K
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A western North Carolina man pleaded guilty to elder exploitation after scamming an elderly North...www.foxcarolina.com
Hope he gets what he deserves and they should make this dude take care of the 72 yesr old victim by running errands and cleaning up and changing diapers, yard work and what ever else they can think of.
I worked at the Brevard Lowe's a few years ago. Unfortunately, we saw others just like this looser taking advantage of people all the time! I had a guy who ripped me off as well. I swore out a warrant for taking money for services not performed and the judge made him pay back the money.
Technically he isn’t a contractor. You have to a license to be legally considered a contractor. Kind like how you aren’t a reporter but more a liberal progandist
