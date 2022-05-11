ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Rapper Gunna in custody after surrendering to charge related to Young Thug arrest

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eERim_0faPhoMg00

Gunna is in custody after turning himself in to authorities for a gang-related indictment.

The “Pushin P” rapper, 28, was arrested and booked into Georgia’s Fulton County Jail around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, jail records reveal.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavonni Kitchens, is facing a single count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Reps for Gunna did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

As previously reported, the Atlanta musician was named in a sweeping gang indictment alongside fellow rapper Young Thug.

The 88-page indictment targeted alleged members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang, listing more than 180 acts that prosecutors allege were committed from 2013 onward in an effort to further the gang’s interests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j10Mx_0faPhoMg00
The indictment targeted alleged members of the YSL gang, including Gunna and Young Thug.
FilmMagic

“As the district attorney of Fulton County, my number one focus is targeting gangs, and there’s a reason for that. They are committing, conservatively, 75 to 80 percent of all of the violent crime that we are seeing within our community,” DA Fani Willis said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“It does not matter what your notoriety is or what your fame is. If you come to Fulton County, Georgia, you commit crimes, and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of a street gang, that you are going to become a target.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dgfvu_0faPhoMg00
Young Thug was booked into Fulton County Jail on Monday.
Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Young Thug (real name: Jeffery Lamar Williams) was arrested and taken into custody on Monday on charges of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Records show that the 30-year-old rapper’s RICO Act charge stems from an alleged offense that occurred on Jan. 24, 2013, while the gang activity charge is from May 12, 2018.

“Mr. Williams has committed no violation of law, whatsoever,” Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, said in a statement to Page Six. “We will fight this case ethically, legally and zealously. Mr. Williams will be cleared.”

Comments / 1

Related
thesource.com

[WATCH] Young Thug Appears In Court Following RICO Indictment Arrest

To the surprise of many of his fans, Young Thug was arrested on Monday(May 9) along with almost 30 other YSL members on RICO charges, including murder, armed robbery and participating in street gang activity. Thugger, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, appeared in court yesterday(May 10) in Fulton County...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Suggests Gunna Is Going To Snitch Following Young Slime Life RICO Indictment

6ix9ine’s social media behavior is so predictable at this point it’s nearly comical. If a fellow rapper is experiencing a hardship, expect 6ix9ine to pop up like a pesky whack-a-mole. Case in point, the controversial rapper decided to troll Gunna on Tuesday (May 10), just hours after he was named in a 56-page indictment from Fulton County prosecutors.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Fulton County, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
rolling out

Why a man was sentenced to 375 years in prison over a social media post

A New Jersey man was sentenced on April 8 to 375 years in prison for murdering two children and a college student in 2016 over a Facebook post. The judge sentenced Jeremy Arrington to three consecutive life sentences for killing 7-year-old Ariel Little Whitehurst, her 11-year-old brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, and 23-year-old family friend Syasia McBurroughs.
NEWARK, NJ
Power 102.9 NoCo

Previously Unseen Video of DaBaby’s Deadly 2018 Walmart Shooting Surfaces

Unseen video of a deadly 2018 shooting that DaBaby was involved in at a North Carolina Walmart has surfaced. Tonight (April 24), Rolling Stone posted previously unreleased security footage of DaBaby's 2018 altercation that left 19-year-old Jaylin Craig dead. The "Rockstar" rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, reportedly faced a charge of carrying a concealed weapon following the shooting, but was never prosecuted for Craig's death.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Gunna
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Rolling Stone

Reporter Wants to Know Why Jack Harlow (??) Wasn’t Indicted With Young Thug

Click here to read the full article. So why isn’t Jack Harlow indicted with all those rappers? That’s what a reporter wanted to know at a recent press conference surrounding the announcement of gang-related charges against the likes of Young Thug and Gunna in Fulton County, Georgia. “Um, the indictment’s got Young Thug and a bunch of other rappers. But there’s one name I was expecting to see, and I didn’t. And that’s Jack Harlow,” asked a reporter. “Can you speak to that?” District Attorney Fani Willis looked up with a slight smirk before saying, “What I’ll tell you is that, as...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS Chicago

Brothers free after served years in prison on false drug charges linked to corrupt CPD Sgt. Ronald Watts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A total of 44 more people now have a clean record, after Cook County prosecutors agreed to vacate more convictions connected to corrupt former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts. This brings the total number of thrown-out cases tied to Watts to 212. Two of them involve brothers form Chicago's South Side, one of whom talked with CBS 2's Marissa Perlman Friday. Tyrone and Joey Fenton were outside the George N. Leighton Criminal Court Building when found out their names were in the clear. They say they can finally start living their lives after being wrongfully convicted, and wasting years...
CHICAGO, IL
11Alive

Surveillance video | Atlanta officer shot 6 times while trying to arrest Young Slime Life gang member

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Alleged Young Slime Life gang member Christian Eppinger shot Atlanta Police Officer David Rogers, an 11-year veteran of the force, six times on Feb. 7--sending him on "a long road of recovery" at the Grady Hospital trauma center, according to police. Now authorities have released surveillance footage from the incident that left Rogers fighting for his life.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Rapper#The Young Slime Life#Filmmagic
The Spun

Former WNBA Star Reportedly Facing Troubling Charges

A former WNBA star is reportedly facing some troubling charges from an arrest this past Friday. Shoni Schimmel, a two-time WNBA All-Star, was reportedly arrested on charges of assault by strangulation of an intimate dating partner and assault resulting in substantial bodily injury. According to The Oregonian, Schimmel, 29, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Elle

Rihanna Was Reportedly ‘Shocked’ and Blindsided Watching A$AP Rocky Get Arrested

New details have come out around the circumstances of A$AP Rocky’s arrest yesterday at LAX Airport, and how Rihanna was present and blindsided by it. TMZ reports that Rihanna was “shocked” watching her boyfriend get arrested after they landed on their private jet back from Barbados, where they had been vacationing. Rihanna is in the third trimester of her first pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WSVN-TV

Sheriff: 41 charged in takedown of Florida gang leadership

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff said Wednesday that 41 people have been charged with dozens of crimes in an effort to take down the leadership of a notoriously violent group called the Sex Money Murder gang. The yearlong investigation involved law enforcement agencies across Florida, the...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

YSL Gang Indictment Update: Gunna Not Currently In Custody, Arrangements Being Made

The latest update in yesterday's shocking YSL Gang indictment news reveals that Gunna – who was reportedly indicted on one count of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act – is currently not in custody. During a press conference on Tuesday, May 10th, officials confirmed that the "Pushin P" hitmaker's reps are making arrangements with the Sheriff.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

105K+
Followers
12K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy