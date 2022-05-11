Middle schooler suspended after telling teacher about gun in backpack, TX officials say

A Texas middle school student was suspended after accidentally bringing a gun to school, officials said.

The student went to school on May 9 and realized they had a gun in their backpack, administrators at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Port Arthur said in a statement. The student had reportedly forgotten that the gun was in the backpack.

Once the student realized they had the firearm, they immediately told a teacher, the statement said.

The student was taken to the main office at the middle school, and local police were called. The student has been suspended from the school “pending further disciplinary actions,” administrators said.

According to the statement, no other students or staff knew about the gun.

“We would like to remind parents it is urgent to talk with our students - your children - at home about the dangers of weapons and the importance of reporting any suspicious activity they learn of while on campus to school administrators immediately,” the statement concluded.

Port Arthur is about 90 miles east of Houston.

