ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Middle schooler suspended after telling teacher about gun in backpack, TX officials say

By Mariah Rush
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3Unv_0faPhgIs00

A Texas middle school student was suspended after accidentally bringing a gun to school, officials said.

The student went to school on May 9 and realized they had a gun in their backpack, administrators at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Port Arthur said in a statement. The student had reportedly forgotten that the gun was in the backpack.

Once the student realized they had the firearm, they immediately told a teacher, the statement said.

The student was taken to the main office at the middle school, and local police were called. The student has been suspended from the school “pending further disciplinary actions,” administrators said.

According to the statement, no other students or staff knew about the gun.

“We would like to remind parents it is urgent to talk with our students - your children - at home about the dangers of weapons and the importance of reporting any suspicious activity they learn of while on campus to school administrators immediately,” the statement concluded.

Port Arthur is about 90 miles east of Houston.

18-year-old dies after being stabbed in high school bathroom, Texas cops say

‘Multiple gunshots’ fired at bus carrying elementary school students, Georgia cops say

Prom after-party erupts in gunfire, sending two to hospital, South Carolina cops say

Comments / 3

Related
live5news.com

Student choked unconscious in front of teacher in social media video

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Deer Park Middle School student is facing second-degree assault charges after a video on social media shows him knocking out another student. In the video, shot by another student inside a classroom on Monday, shows the suspect placing the 13-year-old victim in a headlock, dragging him from his desk and then choking him to the point of his passing out. A police report filed with the North Charleston Police Department says the victim was unconscious for one to two minutes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Education
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Port Arthur, TX
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Education
WRDW-TV

Child brings gun to elementary school in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A child brought a gun to Barton Chapel Elementary School this week. It happened Monday at the school that serves students up to fifth grade, the Richmond County School System told parents in a letter. “A student brought a handgun and ammunition to school,” the district...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Jefferson
KFDM-TV

Port Arthur school zone expansion

PORT ARTHUR — The Port Arthur school district is notifying parents that their children may be changing schools next school year. KFDM's Aaron Mack reports, the district says it's trying to create a balance in the number of students in some elementary and middle schools.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#School Principal#Highschool
KLST/KSAN

Two-year-old girl dead in Waco shooting, arrest made

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has responded to a shooting. Officers arrived at 3501 Alta Vista Drive on Wednesday afternoon, at around 3 p.m. Police tell FOX 44 News that a two-year-old girl has been shot in the stomach. Police believe it was a handgun and that they have contained the […]
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KLST/KSAN

New charge for Belton High School murder suspect

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Belton High School student charged with the murder of another student is now facing an additional charge. 18-year-old Caysen Tyler Allison now is now charged with Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member, according to online jail records. His bond is now set at $1,015,000. The victim of the Belton […]
BELTON, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
1K+
Followers
400
Post
320K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy