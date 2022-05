Kentucky Derby long-shot winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness Stakes on May 21. Owner Rick Dawson said in a statement: "Our original plan for Rich Strike was contingent on the KY Derby, should we not run in the Derby we would point toward the Preakness, should we run in the Derby, subject to the race outcome & the condition of our horse, we would give him more recovery time & rest and run in the Belmont, or another race and stay on course to run with 5 or 6 weeks rest between races."

SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO