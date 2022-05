Setting up my new unlocked S22U, and I've noticed that the 3G/4G/5G does not appear with the mobile data strength symbol in the notifications at the top of the screen. I swapped the sim in from my Note 20U 5G, and am on Verizon. The 4G/5G symbol did show up on that phone. Text, calls and data are working fine. I looked through the pinned thread about home screens and saw a few in there that were not displaying it either. Is this an S22U thing? Or is it because I'm unlocked? Anyway to get it working? I'm often times way out in the boonies, and knowing what kind of signal I have is important to me.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO