NeuroMechFly, a neuromechanical model of adult Drosophila melanogaster

By Victor Lobato-Rios
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimal behavior emerges from an interaction between neural network dynamics, musculoskeletal properties and the physical environment. Accessing and understanding the interplay between these elements requires the development of integrative and morphologically realistic neuromechanical simulations. Here we present NeuroMechFly, a data-driven model of the widely studied organism, Drosophila melanogaster. NeuroMechFly combines four...

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
Author Correction: A subterranean adaptive radiation of amphipods in Europe

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24023-w, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Ref. 70, which incorrectly gave the reference as: Brikiatis, L. Late Mesozic North Atlantic land bridges. Earth-Sci. Rev. 159, 47"“57 (2016). The correct reference for Ref. 70 is: Brikiatis, L. The De Geer, Thulean and Beringia routes: key concepts for understanding early Cenozoic biogeography. J. Biogeogr. 41: 1036-1054 (2014). This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
A novel bicyclic lactone and other polyphenols from the commercially important vegetable Anthriscus cerefolium

Garden chervil, Anthriscus cerefolium (L.) Hoffm. is an important herb commonly applied in Norwegian large-scale commercial kitchens. This species is a highly enriched source of phenolics, containing 1260Â mg gallic acid equivalents (GAE) 100"“1Â g DM, however, the individual phenolic compounds have been scarcely characterized. Here we report on the qualitative and quantitative content of phenolics in garden chervil. The structure of the main phenolic compound was elucidated to be the previously undescribed compound 1,3-dicaffeoyl-5-malonyl-Î´-quinide (1) by means of 1D- and 2D NMR and high-resolution mass spectrometry. The known flavones apigenin 7-O-Î²-(2"³-apiofuranosylglucopyranoside) (="‰apiin) (2), apigenin 7-(2"³-apiosyl-6"³-malonylglucoside) (3) and luteolin 7-glucoside (4) were also identified. Compound 3 is reported for the first time from this plant species. The main phenolic compound, 1,3-dicaffeoyl-5-malonyl-Î´-quinide, exhibited moderate cytotoxicity towards acute monocytic leukaemia cells (MOLM-13) and rat kidney epithelial cells (NRK) with EC50 between 400 and 600Â ÂµM.
New happenings at Nature Methods

It's been a busy start to 2022 in the editorial offices of Nature Methods. We summarize several developments here: new content types, editorial initiatives, travel and outreach, and recent Focus issues. New content types. This month we are delighted to introduce a new column, Lab & Life, written by our...
Synthesis and target annotation of the alkaloid GB18

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Ingestion of alkaloid metabolites from the bark of Galbulimima...
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
Image registration method using representative feature detection and iterative coherent spatial mapping for infrared medical images with flat regions

In the registration of medical images, nonrigid registration targets, images with large displacement caused by different postures of the human body, and frequent variations in image intensity due to physiological phenomena are substantial problems that make medical images less suitable for intensity-based image registration modes. These problems also greatly increase the difficulty and complexity of feature detection and matching for feature-based image registration modes. This research introduces an automatic image registration algorithm for infrared medical images that offers the following benefits: effective detection of feature points in flat regions (cold patterns) that appear due to changes in the human body's thermal patterns, improved mismatch removal through coherent spatial mapping for improved feature point matching, and large-displacement optical flow for optimal transformation. This method was compared with various classical gold standard image registration methods to evaluate its performance. The models were compared for the three key steps of the registration process-feature detection, feature point matching, and image transformation-and the results are presented visually and quantitatively. The results demonstrate that the proposed method outperforms existing methods in all tasks, including in terms of the features detected, uniformity of feature points, matching accuracy, and control point sparsity, and achieves optimal image transformation. The performance of the proposed method with four common image types was also evaluated, and the results verify that the proposed method has a high degree of stability and can effectively register medical images under a variety of conditions.
Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
Incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments: A cross-sectional retrospective study

The aim of the present study was to analyze the incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments in endodontic treatments performed by a specialist, in addition to identifying the dental group, arch, and the root canal thirds in which the fractures occurred more frequently. Digital radiographs and medical records were initially analyzed and resulted in the selection of 561 teeth (1302 canals) treated between 2018 and 2020, using the ProDesign Logic system instruments. These data were reassessed to determine the occurrence of fractures and identify the dental group and root canal thirds in which they occurred. Then, the data were statistically analyzed using the Fisher's Exact Test (p"‰<"‰0.05). The general fracture rates were 8.5 and 3.69%, considering the number of teeth and canals treated, respectively. Mandibular first molars were the teeth most associated with the occurrence of fractures (19.1%). When the arches were compared, there was no statistical difference regarding the number of fractures in the different root canal thirds (p"‰="‰0.307). However, they were more frequent in the apical third in both arches (p"‰="‰0.000). The incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments was relatively high and occurred more frequently in the apical third of molars.
Testing the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding in bacterial genomes

Arising from Christopher N. Merrikh & Houra Merrikh. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07110-3 (2018) Genes are preferentially encoded on the leading instead of the lagging strand of DNA replication in most bacterial genomes1, likely because lagging-strand encoding is selectively disfavored. Merrikh and Merrikh, however, proposed that lagging-strand encoding is adaptive, based on their inferred gene inversions and a comparison of nucleotide substitution rates2. Here we point out methodological flaws and errors in their analyses and logical problems of their interpretation. Our new analysis of their data and analysis of other publicly available data do not support the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding.
Publisher Correction: Hypoxia-activated neuropeptide Y/Y5 receptor/RhoA pathway triggers chromosomal instability and bone metastasis in Ewing sarcoma

In this article Sung-Hyeok Hong should have been denoted as an equally contributing author. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Congyi Lu, Akanksha Mahajan, Sung-Hyeok Hong. Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA. Congyi Lu. New York Genome Center, New York, NY, USA.
Child saliva microbiota and caries: a randomized controlled maternal education trial in rural Uganda

Undernutrition is a public health challenge in sub-Saharan countries, including Uganda. In a previous randomized controlled trial (RCT) with a nutrition, hygiene and stimulation education intervention among mothers of 6Â months' old children, we found less caries in the intervention group when the children were 36Â months of age. We now examined the effects of (i) the intervention on the microbiota, (ii) microbiota on caries, and (iii) the intervention and microbiota on caries. The original RCT comprised 511 mother/child pairs whereas in the current study we had access to data from 344/511 (67%) children aged 36Â months. The saliva microbiota was determined using 16S rRNA gene sequencing. Carious lesions (a proxy for dental health) were identified using close-up intra-oral photographs of the upper front teeth. Statistical models were used to determine host-microbiota associations. The intervention had a significant effect on the microbiota, e.g. an increase in Streptococcus abundance and decreases in Alloprevotella and Tannerella. Significant associations between the microbiota and dental caries were identified: Positive associations of Capnocytophaga and Tannerella suggest that these taxa may be deleterious to dental health while negative associations of Granulicatella, Fusobacterium, and Abiotrophia suggest taxa potentially beneficial or benign contributors to dental health. Based on taxonomic profiles, the effects of the intervention and microbiota on dental health may be independent of one another. Educational interventions with emphasis on nutrition and oral hygiene may provide a feasible strategy to decrease progression of childhood caries in low-resource settings.
Russian Scientists Synthesize a New Ultra-Hard Material

Russian scientists have synthesized a new ultra-hard material containing scandium and carbon. It consists of polymerized fullerene molecules with scandium and carbon atoms inside. The work paves the way for future studies of fullerene-based ultra-hard materials, making them a potential candidate for use in photovoltaic and optical devices, elements of nanoelectronics and optoelectronics, biomedical engineering as high-performance contrast agents, etc. The research study was published in the journal Carbon.
Cell-free DNA cues for gene expression

Cell-free DNA 'fragmentomics' empowers cancer detection and classification. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed by cancer cells into the blood offers promising biomarkers. To combat the challenges of low concentration and high noise, previous studies aggregated the coverage signals at the transcription start sites of hundreds to thousands of tissue-specific genes to infer tissue of origin, notes Ash Alizadeh, a researcher at the Stanford School of Medicine. "These groundbreaking studies raised many new questions, such as if one can predict RNA expression levels of individual genes from cfDNA profiles," adds Alizadeh.
Publisher Correction: Simultaneous assessment of spontaneous cage activity and voluntary wheel running in group-housed mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08349-z, published online 15 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Annika Reuser was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Martin Bahls. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to martin.bahls@uni-greifswald.de. The original Article has...
Viv: multiscale visualization of high-resolution multiplexed bioimaging data on the web

To the Editor - Advances in highly multiplexed imaging have enabled the comprehensive profiling of complex tissues in healthy and diseased states, facilitating the study of fundamental biology and human disease at spatially resolved, subcellular resolution1,2. Although the rapid innovation of biological imaging brings significant scientific value, the proliferation of technologies without unification of interoperable standards has created challenges that limit the analysis and sharing of results. The adoption of community-designed next-generation file formats (NGFF) is a proposed solution to promote bioimaging interoperability at scale3. Here we introduce Viv (https://github.com/hms-dbmi/viv), an open-source bioimaging visualization library that supports OME-TIFF4 and OME-NGFF3 directly on the web. Viv addresses a critical limitation of most web-based bioimaging viewers by removing a dependency on server-side rendering, offering a flexible toolkit for browsing multi-terabyte datasets on both mobile and desktop devices-without software installation.
