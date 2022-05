(Waverly, NE) -- A man is killed in an apartment building fire in Waverly. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says just after 11:00 Tuesday morning, deputies and Waverly Fire and Rescue were called to an apartment fire in a unit of the Northland Apartments near 141st and Lancashire St. in Waverly. The sheriff's office says the fire spread to other units in the building eventually causing either fire, smoke or water damage to all eight units in the building.

WAVERLY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO