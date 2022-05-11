ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Reporting T cell proliferation

By Madhura Mukhopadhyay
Nature.com
 2 days ago

A genetic tracing approach follows the division history of cells in vivo. Upon antigen encounter, naive...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Cell-free DNA cues for gene expression

Cell-free DNA 'fragmentomics' empowers cancer detection and classification. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed by cancer cells into the blood offers promising biomarkers. To combat the challenges of low concentration and high noise, previous studies aggregated the coverage signals at the transcription start sites of hundreds to thousands of tissue-specific genes to infer tissue of origin, notes Ash Alizadeh, a researcher at the Stanford School of Medicine. "These groundbreaking studies raised many new questions, such as if one can predict RNA expression levels of individual genes from cfDNA profiles," adds Alizadeh.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dual targeting of IKAROS and MENIN in MLL-r AML

The transcription factor IKAROS is essential to maintaining a leukemogenic gene-expression profile mediated by transcription factors encoded by HOXA@ and MEIS1 in MLL1-rearranged (MLL-r) acute myeloid leukemia. Pharmacological degradation of IKAROS increases the effectiveness of inhibitors of the MLL1"“MENIN protein"“protein interaction, which leads to more-robust disruption of leukemogenic transcriptional networks and enhanced therapeutic benefit in preclinical models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: "Molding" immunity-modulation of mucosal and systemic immunity by the intestinal mycobiome in health and disease

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-022-00515-w, published online 26 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. At the end of the Acknowledgements section, it should be included: "Figures created with BioRender.com (https://biorender.com/)". The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed...
HEALTH
Phys.org

Biomolecular insights into protein-insolubility-related disease

Amyloidosis is the collective name for a group of diseases characterized by the deposition of amyloids—insoluble proteins that form due to the misfolding and aggregation of soluble proteins—outside of cells. Such depositions lead to cellular dysfunctions, and take place in patients with Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and dementia. In the disease called hereditary (variant) transthyretin amyloidosis (abbreviated ATTRv amyloidosis), variants of the transthyretin (TTR) gene lead to TTR amyloid deposits in several organs, with symptoms including muscle weakness and cardiac failure.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory T Cell#Effector Cell#Cell Proliferation#Teff#Tcm
Nature.com

Correction to: MicroRNA gene expression during retinoic acid-induced differentiation of human acute promyelocytic leukemia

Following the publication of this article, it was noted that the U6 Northern Blotting control was used more than once in Figs. 2a and 2e. The authors have carried out repeat experiments and results are consistent with the initial result reported and validated independently by other groups. The corrected version of Figs. 2a and 2e are provided below.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover new function performed by nearly half of brain cells

Researchers at Tufts University School of Medicine have discovered a previously unknown function performed by a type of cell that comprises nearly half of all cells in the brain. The scientists say this discovery in mice of a new function by cells known as astrocytes opens a whole new direction...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Genetic study identifies migraine causes and promising therapeutic targets

QUT genetic researchers have found blood proteins that cause migraine and have a shared link with Alzheimer's disease that could potentially be prevented by repurposing existing therapeutics. Findings from the genetic analyses were published in Nature Communications by Professor Dale Nyholt and his Ph.D. candidate Hamzeh Tanha from the QUT...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 hijacks antiviral human proteins to enter human cells

SARS-CoV-2 depends on the broadly antiviral interferon-induced human transmembrane proteins (IFITMs), to enter human cells and replicate inside them, according to research published this week in the Journal of Virology, a publication of the American Society for Microbiology. The investigators found that all 5 SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern—Alpha through Delta,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Hesperadin suppresses pancreatic cancer through ATF4/GADD45A axis at nanomolar concentrations

Pancreatic cancer (PC) is a fatal disease with poor survival and limited therapeutic strategies. In this study, we identified Hesperadin as a potent anti-cancer compound against PC, from a high-throughput screening of a commercial chemical library associated with cell death. Hesperadin induced potent growth inhibition in PC cell lines and patient-derived tumor organoids in a dose- and time-dependent manner, with IC50 values in the nanomolar range. Cellular studies showed that Hesperadin caused mitochondria damage in PC cells, resulting in reactive oxygen species production, ER stress and apoptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis using RNA-sequencing data identified GADD45A as a potential target of Hesperadin. Mechanistic studies showed that Hesperadin could increase GADD45A expression in PC cells via ATF4, leading to apoptosis. Moreover, immunohistochemical staining of 92 PC patient samples demonstrated the correlation between ATF4 and GADD45A expression. PC xenograft studies demonstrated that Hesperadin could effectively inhibit the growth of PC cells in vivo. Together, these findings suggest that Hesperadin is a novel drug candidate for PC.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Links between paranormal beliefs and cognitive function described by 40 years of research

In a review of 71 studies that explored links between belief in paranormal phenomena and cognitive function, most of the findings align with the hypothesis that such beliefs are associated with cognitive differences or deficits. Charlotte E. Dean and colleagues at the University of Hertfordshire, U.K., present this evaluation in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on May 4.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

DNA hypermethylation modification promotes the development of hepatocellular carcinoma by depressing the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334

DNA methylation plays a pivotal role in the development and progression of tumors. However, studies focused on the dynamic changes of DNA methylation in the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are rare. To systematically illustrate the dynamic DNA methylation alternation from premalignant to early-stage liver cancer with the same genetic background, this study enrolled 5 HBV-related patients preceded with liver cirrhosis, pathologically identified as early-stage HCC with dysplastic nodules. Liver fibrosis tissues, dysplastic nodules and early HCC tissues from these patients were used to measure DNA methylation. Here, we report significant differences in the DNA methylation spectrum among the three types of tissues. In the early stage of HCC, DNA hypermethylation of tumor suppressor genes is predominant. Additionally, DNA hypermethylation in the early stage of HCC changes the binding ability of transcription factor TP53 to the promoter of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, and inhibits the expression of ZNF334 at the transcription level. Furthermore, through a series of in vivo and in vitro experiments, we have clarified the exacerbation effect of tumor suppressor gene ZNF334 deletion in the occurrence of HCC. Combined with clinical data, we found that the overall survival and relapse-free survival of patients with high ZNF334 expression are significantly longer. Thus, we partly elucidated a sequential alternation of DNA methylation modification during the occurrence of HCC, and clarified the biological function and regulatory mechanism of the tumor suppressor gene ZNF334, which is regulated by related DNA methylation sites. Our study provides a new target and clinical evidence for the early diagnosis and sheds light on the precise treatment of liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Simultaneous assessment of spontaneous cage activity and voluntary wheel running in group-housed mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08349-z, published online 15 March 2022. In the original version of this Article, Annika Reuser was incorrectly listed as a corresponding author. The correct corresponding author for this Article is Martin Bahls. Correspondence and request for materials should be addressed to martin.bahls@uni-greifswald.de. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Hypoxia-activated neuropeptide Y/Y5 receptor/RhoA pathway triggers chromosomal instability and bone metastasis in Ewing sarcoma

In this article Sung-Hyeok Hong should have been denoted as an equally contributing author. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Congyi Lu, Akanksha Mahajan, Sung-Hyeok Hong. Department of Physiology and Biophysics, Georgetown University, Washington, DC, USA. Congyi Lu. New York Genome Center, New York, NY, USA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Long non-coding RNA KRT19P3 suppresses proliferation and metastasis through COPS7A-mediated NF-ÎºB pathway in gastric cancer

The authors mistakenly uploaded the representative images of the si-KRT19P3-1 group (Fig. 3B SGC7901 migration and invasion). The authors have restored the correct Transwell images in Fig. 3B as below. This correction does not influence the results of our study's conclusion. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy