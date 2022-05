I’ve always been curious about the lipsticks that people take with them everywhere. Maybe it’s because out of the hundreds of lipsticks (not even an exaggeration) I’ve tried in my life, only about ten of them have a regular spot in any of my purses. For a lipstick to reach purse status for me, it has to be pretty exceptional—it can’t leave my lips feeling dry, it must last at least three hours minimum, and it must be highly pigmented, never patchy (though buildable is a major plus).

MAKEUP ・ 3 DAYS AGO