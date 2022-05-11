New Business, ProValus, Meet & Greet Slated for May 17th

2nd Annual Greenwood Film Festival Coming to Tulsa in June 2022. (Tulsa, Okla) — Greenwood Film Festival kicked off its 2022 season with the Inaugural Spring Film Camp for youth and graduated its first class on April 7, 2022. The Four Day Camp provided firsthand instructions in writing, acting, directing, editing, and producing to ensure youth of the community have the skills to own, distribute and positively participate in the growing film business in Oklahoma. The instructor was Dennis Delemar, GFF Executive Director, special guests were local screenwriter Hank Byrd, and professional actor Devon Joseph. Special Thanks to Circle Cinema, Trabar & Associates, and community partners.

