New Business, ProValus, Meet & Greet Slated for May 17th

1600kush.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Cushing, Okla) — There’s a potential new business coming to Cushing and they want to meet YOU! The ProValus team will be in town for a Meet & Greet, May 17, 2022 at Cushing City Hall, 100 Judy Adams Blvd., Cushing. They...

www.1600kush.com

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

Catfish Round-Up with OKC Parks and Rec

We are ready to hook you up on some family fun this weekend!. Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation is hosting a catfish round-up on Saturday!. Malcolm and Shelby headed to HB Parson Fish Hatchery to get a sneak peek at the event. The OKC Parks and Rec Spring Catfish Round-Up...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
farmtalknews.com

Pryor family store provides 80 years of heritage, harmony

Whether on the hunt for Western swing or watermelon seeds, Sandusky’s Market and Music in Pryor, Oklahoma is the place to be. Owned and operated by the Sandusky family since 1942, the downtown shotgun-style building is packed full with corn, canned goods, caladiums and an idyllic atmosphere of days gone by.
PRYOR, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Business#American
bartlesvilleradio.com

Stewart Family Officially Closes on Jarrett Farm Resort

Former Bartians return home and close on the Jarrett Farm property located off of Highway 75 near Ramona in Washington County. Dave and Amber Stewart say they closed in recent weeks after being awarded a bid on the property previously owned by Tri County Tech in Bartlesville. More on that story here.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
1600kush.com

Spring Film Camp 2022 A Success: 2nd Annual Greenwood Film Festival Slated for June, 2022

2nd Annual Greenwood Film Festival Coming to Tulsa in June 2022. (Tulsa, Okla) — Greenwood Film Festival kicked off its 2022 season with the Inaugural Spring Film Camp for youth and graduated its first class on April 7, 2022. The Four Day Camp provided firsthand instructions in writing, acting, directing, editing, and producing to ensure youth of the community have the skills to own, distribute and positively participate in the growing film business in Oklahoma. The instructor was Dennis Delemar, GFF Executive Director, special guests were local screenwriter Hank Byrd, and professional actor Devon Joseph. Special Thanks to Circle Cinema, Trabar & Associates, and community partners.
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

Rock & Brews Casino holds grand opening

Body Rock & Brews Casino Braman held its grand opening on Tuesday, May 10. This new casino was brought forth in cooperation with the Kaw Gaming Inc. and the Rock & Brews restaurants to bring the first Rock & Brews branded casino to Braman. The opening festivities included a ribbon...
BRAMAN, OK
1600kush.com

Louis Al Williams

Louis Al Williams was born September 3, 1935, in Ripley, Oklahoma to Louis Albert and Morene Ruth Williams. He departed this life May 7, 2022, at the age of 86. He graduated from Cushing High School in 1952 and later received his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University in 1972. On June 16, 1973, Al Williams and Bonnie McKnight were united in marriage.
RIPLEY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Representatives Speak On Updates To Landlord-Tenant Act

According to Rent.com, many are seeing an increase in rent prices. Meaning every dollar is being stretched further. With the new bill House Bill 3409, renters will be able to withhold more money up to the amount of their monthly rent. They can use that money to make repairs. From...
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

The Oklahoma Renaissance Festival is Back for 2022 at the Castle of Muskogee!

It's back! The 26th annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival at the Castle of Muskogee is officially open. If you've never been, you're missing out. It will be open every weekend until Sunday, June 5th 2022 (06-05-22) so make plans now to visit this incredible festival. If you're into kings, queens, knights, and all things medieval you'll find it there. Plus it's only a short 3.5 hours away from Lawton, Fort Sill in Muskogee, OK.
MUSKOGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

QuikTrip to test ID locked beer fridges

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip has recently installed new refrigerators that will not open without having an ID scanned. The fridges are mostly for beer, as wine is sold at room temperature. They were installed as a test to reduce underage alcohol consumption. QuikTrip’s Corporate Communications Manager explained how these...
TULSA, OK

