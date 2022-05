DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The day after introducing its new safety plan, Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood is reeling from an early morning shooting that killed two people and injured three others.Dallas police say there were three shooters – the two men who died and a third who is now hospitalized. Two bystanders, who were standing on the sidewalk at two in the morning as bars were letting out, were also hit by the gunfire and injured.According to police, the shootout began after Jermaine Lewis recognized Quintin Lowe as the man who'd set him up to be robbed last week. Lewis and...

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO