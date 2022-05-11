ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple sells out of all 256GB iPod touch colors

By William Gallagher
Apple Insider
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A day after announcing the iPod touch would remain on...

appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro design is jaw-dropping in this video

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is poised to usher in a slight but very distinct design change this year. The notch as we’ve come to know it will be gone, and in its place will be a hole-punch and pill-shaped display cutout. The overall aim of this design is to provide users with even more screen real estate. More broadly, this design shift is likely the first step on a path toward creating a full edge-to-edge display with sensors like Face ID embedded beneath the display itself.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? It's Complicated

Last year's iPhone 13 brought minor but appreciated updates to Apple's smartphone family. The expected iPhone 14 is rumored to bring more radical changes, from a notchless display to a 48-megapixel camera. Apple may also discontinue the iPhone Mini and go even larger with a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. That's if the rumors and reports are to be believed, of course.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipod Touch#Iphone Se#Apple Store#Appleinsider#B H Photo Video#Ios#Iphone
Daily Mail

How much is YOUR old iPod worth? Apple's retro gadgets are selling for THOUSANDS on eBay as the tech giant announces it's discontinuing the devices after 20 years

This week Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod – one of its most successful products that revolutionised the way we listen to music. Apple launched its first iPod Classic back in 2001 with a $399 price tag, which shocked fans who had become accustomed to using significantly cheaper portable CD players and Walkmans.
ELECTRONICS
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechSpot

Apple set to launch first iPhone with USB-C in 2023

Rumor mill: Apple has doggedly stuck to its Lightning port for the iPhone as USB-C increasingly becomes the standard for other portable devices. However, Apple may finally give it up next year. The move could be spurred on by external pressure. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted Wednesday that Apple will...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

The iPod is finally dead as Apple discontinues the iPod touch

More than 20 years after introducing the original iPod, Apple is retiring the product line. On Tuesday, Apple announced in a post on its website that the seventh-generation iPod touch is the last iPod. Apple will continue selling iPod touch models while supplies last on Apple.com, in Apple Store locations, and at Apple Authorized Resellers.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Snag One of Apple's Sleek iMac Desktops for Less at Woot's Refurb Sale

With tons of people switching over to remote work permanently, desktop computers may be making a comeback. True, they can't compete with the convenience of a laptop, but they offer plenty of their own benefits, including massive screens and impressive hardware that's not constrained by size and weight. The iMac is one of our favorite desktops on the market in 2022, and while deals on the latest 2021 model are slim, right now, Woot has a great opportunity to save hundreds on an older model.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Apple's 24-inch iMac M1 is up to $200 off at Amazon

The latest 24-inch iMacs can not only add a speedy desktop to your home, but also a pop of color as well. A couple of those vibrant color options are $150 off right now at Amazon, bringing the desktop down to the best price we've seen. Both the pink and blue iMacs with an 8-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are down to $1,150. For the pink model, you'll see the full discount at checkout once the additional $100 coupon is applied, but the blue model is already listed at $1,150. And if you'd rather get the upgraded model with an 8-core GPU and 512GB of storage, the same color options are down to $1,500, which is $200 off and another record low.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple circulating anti-union talking points to retail store managers

As unionization efforts ramp up at Apple Stores across the U.S, Apple has begun providing managers with ways to dissuade organizing employees from attempting to form unions. In a leaked document obtained by Motherboard, Apple has instructed store leaders to warn employees that they could lose career growth opportunities, personal time off, and merit-based promotions.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Unity Software loses $5 billion in market cap as privacy workaround fails

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Unity Software offered advertisers a workaround to avoid losses from Apple'siOS 14 App Tracking Transparency, but it didn't work and company shares are now down 37%.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Apple's iPod Is Coming To An End, But 'The Music Lives On'

The iPod Touch will be available while supplies last at Apple Store locations, online and from authorized resellers. The iPod was launched in 2001 as a way to expand Apple into the music industry and personal devices. One of the most popular music playing devices of all-time is being discontinued....
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Google's Pixel 6a drops headphone jack, despite mocking Apple over it

Google has followed up its mockery over Apple removing the headphone jack from the iPhone, by removing the headphone jack from the new Pixel 6a. First they laugh at you, then they copy. In August 2021, Google produced a pastiche of Apple's Jony Ive design videos, entirely to ridicule how the iPhone no longer had a headphone jack.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

'Lovely Little Farm' children's show comes to Apple TV+ on June 10

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The hybrid live-action and animatedApple TV+ series "Lovely Little Farm" features talking animals created by Industrial Light and Magic, and the first trailer gives a glimpse of them in action.
TV & VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Netflix to launch ad-supported tier when it cracks down on password sharing

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Netflix is reportedly planning on launching a cheaper ad-supported tier in late 2022, around the same time as it begins cracking down on password sharing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apple Insider

Apple developers facing bug preventing them from distributing apps

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple developers are apparently running into an issue or bug that is preventing them from validating or distributing apps on theApp Store.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy