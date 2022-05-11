Apple sells out of all 256GB iPod touch colors

The latest 24-inch iMacs can not only add a speedy desktop to your home, but also a pop of color as well. A couple of those vibrant color options are $150 off right now at Amazon, bringing the desktop down to the best price we've seen. Both the pink and blue iMacs with an 8-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage are down to $1,150. For the pink model, you'll see the full discount at checkout once the additional $100 coupon is applied, but the blue model is already listed at $1,150. And if you'd rather get the upgraded model with an 8-core GPU and 512GB of storage, the same color options are down to $1,500, which is $200 off and another record low.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO