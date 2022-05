Getting a college degree has never been more expensive than it is today. And unless something changes, the burden will likely increase over the coming years. Thanks to the generosity of strangers, however, one lucky group of students in Arizona will not have to know the stress of student loans, as they have all been granted a free ride to college! In a recent school-wide assembly, school officials at Bernard Black Elementary in Phoenix revealed that every third-grader at the school would be offered a full college scholarship.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO