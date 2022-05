Florida's new Parental Rights in Education law says it seeks to bolster the role of parents to make decisions about how their children are raised. It bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade — and prohibits instruction that is not "age appropriate." It also requires school districts to notify parents if a school makes any changes to how it treats a child regarding their mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO