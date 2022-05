This week’s crime of the week from Sangamon and Menard County Crime Stoppers happened at the Dirksen Parkway Wal Mart a week ago Tuesday. Early in the morning on May Third, police say a Black man approached a woman while she was getting into her car, held her down inside the car, and stole her lunch bag. He took off in a red Ford Focus (pictured).

