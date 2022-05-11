Hawks Continue to Eye Ben Simmons, Other Stars

The Hawks are expected to be among the teams that will pursue a second star should one become available this summer and it’s possible that Ben Simmons could be a target, as Chris Kirschner of The Athletic relays. Some within the organization wanted to trade for the 3-time All-Star prior to the trade deadline.

Atlanta has been linked to Simmons dating back to last offseason.

There has been no indication from the Nets that Simmons will be on the table but that won’t stop speculation from persisting.

Hawks Also Keeping Tabs on Jazz Situation

It remains to be seen whether the Jazz will part ways with either Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert. Yet, the Hawks are keeping an eye on the situation, per Kirschner, who adds that Gobert is the more likely target. De’Andre Hunter could be a potential prize in a Gobert deal with Kirschner writing that Mitchell is fond of the former No. 4 overall pick.

There have been mixed reports out of Utah regarding the future of the franchise. Some of the Jazz beat writers have maintained that the club is more likely to retool around Mitchell and Gobert than trade either one away.

