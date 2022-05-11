Donation campaign supports local child with cancer

Dr. Wesam Shafee is the Founder of Smile Care Dental Group. After opening his own practice, he noticed there was a need for a one stop shop for dental needs. He made it his mission to create a one-of-a-kind dental center, where all dentals’ needs can be met under one roof by a team of experts in their respective fields. This dream turned to a reality, November of this past year with the opening of Smile Care Dental Group, in Paramus, New Jersey. Their area of services covers family dentistry, orthodontics, pediatrics, oral surgery, endodontics, periodontics, implant procedures and cosmetic treatments. The many specialties of oral wellness make Smile Care Dental Group an all-in-one dental practice that can easily fit the busy schedule of every member of your family.

PARAMUS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO