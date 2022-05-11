ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Donation campaign supports local child with cancer

By MercerMe Community Contributor

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine-year-old Connor’s life was turned upside down on February 4, 2022. In mid-January, Conner was experiencing bouts of nausea, inability to lay flat and vomiting that would not go away for a few weeks. After his his condition progressed, he could not hold any food down. Connor’s parents took him to...



Comments / 1

News 12

Students, parents say Piscataway school psychologist was fired for advocating for LGBTQ+ students

A Middlesex County school district’s decision to fire one of its psychologists has students and parents calling on the board to reconsider. The Piscataway School Board decided not to grant tenure to one of its school psychologists. Those opposed to the firing are citing retaliation for the psychologist advocating for LGBTQ+ students and inclusive curriculum.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
paramuspost.com

New Jersey Premier All in One Dental Office

Dr. Wesam Shafee is the Founder of Smile Care Dental Group. After opening his own practice, he noticed there was a need for a one stop shop for dental needs. He made it his mission to create a one-of-a-kind dental center, where all dentals’ needs can be met under one roof by a team of experts in their respective fields. This dream turned to a reality, November of this past year with the opening of Smile Care Dental Group, in Paramus, New Jersey. Their area of services covers family dentistry, orthodontics, pediatrics, oral surgery, endodontics, periodontics, implant procedures and cosmetic treatments. The many specialties of oral wellness make Smile Care Dental Group an all-in-one dental practice that can easily fit the busy schedule of every member of your family.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality of hospitals in the US has released new findings. New Jersey comes in at No. 12 in the country, and has 30 hospitals that were graded an A by the Leapfrog study. Each hospital is graded A through...
HEALTH SERVICES

New Jersey Globe

Statements on the death of Jack McGreevey

STATE SENATOR JOSEPH VITALE, ASSEMBLY SPEAKER CRAIG COUGHLIN AND ASSEMBLYWOMAN YVONNE LOPEZ. “It is with real sadness that we mourn the passing of our friend and mentor, Jack McGreevey. Jack, a proud Marine veteran, worked in the 19th District legislative office in Woodbridge since 1998. His focus and passion was...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ to require schools place tampons in boys bathrooms?

Lawmakers in the New Jersey Senate have advanced a bill that would require free menstrual products be provided in all school bathrooms for students in grades 6 through 12. That presumably includes boys' bathrooms. Supporters of the bill (S1221) claim it addresses so-called "period poverty." Assemblywoman Gabriela Mosquera, D-Gloucester, the...
EDUCATION
850wftl.com

Parent upset after finding urinals in girl’s restroom at school

The mother of a middle school child is upset after she says she noticed urinals in the girl’s restroom while visiting the school. The discovery was made at Upper Perkiomen Middle School in Montgomery County, Philadelphia earlier this month. The woman told reporters that she was at the school...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

YES, COVID IS SPREADING AGAIN IN THE GARDEN STATE

Coronavirus cases are increasing throughout New Jersey, although this strain appears to be less severe as previous strains. The state announced that there are over 4,500 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest total since January. 12 deaths have been reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
towntopics.com

Tyler Atkins Mulford and Bryan William McCue

(Liz Andolina Photography) Bride Tyler Atkins Mulford of Princeton, N.J., daughter of Randy and Corrine Mulford, married her groom Bryan William McCue of Bryn Mawr, Pa., son of William and Pamela McCue on April 30, 2022 at Trinity Church on Mercer Street. Following the beautiful ceremony on a sun-filled day,...
PRINCETON, NJ
Brooklyn Muse

New Jersey Dog Parks 2022

The enthusiastic dog lover appreciates spending time outside with their canine companion. New Jersey offers a plethora of dog parks where one can have their dogs run leash-free and play with other canines in stress-free environments. Many local communities have facilities that have strict requirements to participate in the dog park areas. The following list is composed of community-based areas that do not presently require previous registration or membership. Although many dog parks abound throughout the state, included are dog parks that have contact information for your easy reference. Links have been included for your further perusal.
NBC New York

Shocking Turn of Events as Grim Find in NJ Basement Yields Arrests of 2 Women

Two women have been arrested following the discovery of fetal remains in the basement of a New Jersey home earlier this week -- and neither of them currently live in the house, apparently, authorities said Wednesday. Nicole Tsentas, a 33-year-old from Emerson, and 36-year-old Amanda Walker of Wayne were arrested...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Know Anything? Elk Statue Vandalized In Front Of Hunterdon County Charity Lodge (PHOTOS)

Know anything? Police are seeking clues after a legendary elk statue that stands in front of a well-known charity lodge was vandalized with graffiti. The vandalism occurred in front of the Flemington Elks Lodge on Route 31 late on Saturday, May 7, according to Dave Norton, owner of The Corner boutique and photography studio located just down the road at 52 Main St.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ

