Corbet Street in Tarentum to be transformed by demolition
By Tawnya Panizzi
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 days ago
The heart of Tarentum’s Corbet Street business district will undergo a transformation to create parking spaces in a park-like setting in the middle of town. Borough officials voted to buy a two-story brick building at 215 Corbet, most recently home to J&G Corner Store. The property will be...
Thursdays are heating up again in Tarentum. The borough’s Night Markets will return May 19, kicking off a season of shopping and socializing along the business corridors of Sixth Avenue and Corbet Street. “We’re excited about Night Markets returning,” organizer David Rankin said. “The events seem to be very...
Just 10 days after Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey signed an inclusionary zoning bill into law, the Builders Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh filed a federal lawsuit against the city alleging it improperly shifts the burden to fund low- and moderate-incoming housing to residential real estate developers. The lawsuit alleges the ordinance...
The sixth industrial park in Westmoreland County will be filled to capacity with the impending sale of a 6-acre lot in East Huntingdon to a plastics manufacturer, officials announced Thursday. The Westmoreland commissioners, acting as the county’s Industrial Development Corp., approved a $319,000 deal with Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant LP...
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Why not try and bring a hotel back to Rochester?”. Those words from Kenneth Majors sparked a project that lasted for half a decade, and culminated in a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Thursday afternoon at the Rochester Hotel on West Washington Avenue. The ceremony was co-hosted by the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce inside the renovated Diamond Lounge area.
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com. Please include a daytime telephone number. Apollo Memorial Library announces summer reading program. Apollo Memorial Library will offer a summer reading program “Oceans of Possibilities,” weekly from...
Hempfield crews are gearing up to start a $1.8 million paving program next week. The work is expected to start Monday, and will include streets in the township and Hempfield Park, as well as roads in neighboring Adamsburg. It comes months after supervisors approved a contract with Derry Construction. At...
The Summer is all about relaxing and enjoying the warmer weather outdoors. While PA may not technically border an ocean, there are still some breathtaking lakes throughout the state that provide the perfect beach atmosphere for a sunny day.
PITTSBURGH — Mary Kay Kienke has been fighting to stay in her home since the hillside in her Bon Air backyard fell in 2019. As her fight with the city continues, the homeowner says part of her house could be condemned. On Monday morning, Kienke says the city inspectors...
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Liberty Pole Spirits is expanding big time. Whiskey producer Mingo Creek Craft Distillers LLC on Wednesday announced that it is building a new distillery campus, an expansion that will almost triple production capacity. The new site is adjacent to The Meadows entertainment complex in...
PITTSBURGH — Attention pickle lovers!. Pittsburgh’s beloved ‘“Picklesburgh” is returning for 2022. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced that the festival will take place Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17. Along with the signature, gigantic Heinz pickle balloon, pickle fanatics can enjoy live music, pickle...
The buyer of the former JCPenney building in Lower Burrell plans to bring some jobs with them after they renovate and settle in to the site, which has sat empty for 17 years. Earlier this week, Schaedler Yesco, an electrical distribution and supply company in O’Hara’s RIDC Park, announced it is buying the nearly 185,000-square-foot building in Burrell Plaza. It plans to open in summer 2023, company officials said.
A discussion about limiting outdoor hours of operation for Aspinwall businesses became heated when a man launched a slew of expletives while defending his restaurant. Luke and Mike’s Frontporch general manager Lou Curcio Jr. was escorted out of council chambers Wednesday night after cursing at council and resident Patti McCaffrey, who was talking about how she no longer patronizes the establishment.
This stunning Tudor is located in the Stonehenge plan of Peters Township. Guests are greeted by rich woodwork and a dramatic 2-story entry. The living room, and family room (currently a billiard room) both have fireplaces. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a double oven, a commercial grade gas cooktop and access to an outdoor oasis that includes a pool, koi pond, fire pit, waterfalls, and multiple seating areas. It’s perfect for everyday family fun, relaxation and entertaining. The Owner’s Suite boasts a fireplace, a soaking tub, a shower and marble floors. There is a second-floor laundry along with additional bedrooms and bathrooms. There are also home offices on the second and third floors. There is also a two-car car attached garage and an additional detached garage (potential pool house). The finished lower level includes a full bath and access to the outdoor space. The home is located within walking distance of the new Peters Township high school and Rolling Hills Park.
(Sunbury, PA) -- A Pennsylvania grocery chain says it's sending about 150-million dollars to improve its stores. The president of Weis Markets announced at a recent shareholders' meeting that new stores will be built and existing ones will see remodeling and expansion. Johnathan Weis says his budget includes four new stores, five major remodels and the addition of eight fuel centers. He also says sales have increased by a little more than 18 percent.
Gilpin supervisors gave a presentation showing what a regional police force would look like with Gilpin and Freeport combined. The presentation Tuesday evening was led by Chris Fabec, who serves as police chief for both municipalities. Fabec said a survey was sent out to Gilpin officers to get an idea...
The New Kensington-Arnold School Board is considering another multimillion-dollar bond issue for work on the district’s schools. The board is entertaining borrowing $5 million. That money would be added to $8 million in federal covid relief funds to pay for the work. Superintendent Chris Sefcheck said the money would...
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Mineo's North Hills location reopened Wednesday after being temporarily closed. The owner of Mineo's said the shop was temporarily closed in order to replenish supplies. Last Tuesday, we told you that Mineo's Pizza had opened for business on Wildwood Road in Hampton Township. Over...
A Rite Aid location on Erie's east side will close Wednesday, May 18, company officials told Erie News Now. The store at 1338 East Grandview Blvd. is one of 145 the drug store plans to close between fall 2021 and June of this year. "A decision to close a store...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was hospitalized after he fell down an elevator shaft of a building under construction in Squirrel Hill. Dispatchers said the man fell 40 feet at a building at the intersection of Forward and Murray avenues. The call came in shortly after 2:30 p.m., dispatchers said.
