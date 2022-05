AI Platform Enables Mortgage Lending Institutions to Broaden Market Reach and Win More Business. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / The mortgage industry is in significant flux caused by historically low inventory, supply chain dynamics, and market consolidation making it highly competitive. Rising interest rates are crushing the mortgage market as fewer homeowners can benefit from refinancing and potential homebuyers are being priced out. Mortgage lenders more than ever before are looking for new ways to use technology to continue to grow. Data driven decisions are required to empower lenders to operate in this challenging environment while providing differentiating customer experience. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's mortgage demand crumbled in April 2022 as mortgage rates climbed to their highest level in at least a decade.

