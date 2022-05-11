ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Best Time of Year to Buy a House — More Choices Versus Lower Prices

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Does it matter what time of the year you buy a house? Yes, it does. The real estate market experiences seasonality, which in turn impacts supply and prices. What’s the best time of year to buy a house?. Article continues below advertisement. Buying a home is a process....

marketrealist.com

Comments / 9

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Housing Market: What will prices of houses be in 2023?

Interest rates on home loans continue to rise, which has some housing market experts thinking prices could drop in 2022-23. In 2021, the housing market exploded, raising the prices of homes more than in 2007 during the financial collapse. According to AS News, there are reasons for the growth in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Stock#Real Estate Brokerage#House Hunting#Mortgage#Housing List
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
Fortune

Something big is happening in the housing market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The most competitive housing market ever is finally showing signs of breaking. As data trickles in for April, it's becoming clear that the historically hot housing market has flipped trajectories....
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Foreclosure filings are up 132% from a year prior. Here’s what that means for the housing market (and it’s not what you might think)

When we were reading through real estate data this month, three stats caught our eye. The first: That the number of active foreclosures (this is when the foreclosure process has begun on a seriously delinquent loan, but it has yet to be completed and liquidated) edged up by more than 7,000 in March — the first year-over-year increase in almost 10 years, according to mortgage technology, data and analytics provider Black Knight. Secondly, more than 78,000 U.S. properties had a foreclosure filing during the first quarter of 2022, which is up 39% from the previous quarter and up 132% from a year ago, according to real estate analytics company ATTOM. And third, serious mortgage delinquencies — those 90 or more days past due — are 70% higher than they were pre-pandemic, according to Black Knight.
MLS
FOXBusiness

Real estate expert on whether home prices could come down amid Fed rate hikes

First American Financial Corporation chief economist Mark Fleming discussed where he believes home prices are going amid expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as a way to tame surging inflation. Fleming, who leads an economics team responsible for analyzing and forecasting trends in the real estate and mortgage markets,...
BUSINESS
FingerLakes1.com

Housing in 2022: Is it better to buy or rent?

Interest rates are rising. This means you may want to think about what your housing will look like long term. The pandemic created unique economic circumstances that impacted the housing market dramatically. In attempt to recover, inflation has gone up. In turn, consumers don’t have as much buying power. Read more about it here.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy