Volcanoes are one of those natural wonders that people tend to take for granted. Volcanoes are a release for the magma that churns below the earth’s surface, always one explosion away from changing our landscape entirely once more. The landscape of the United States varies from wide expanses of flats plains, to rugged mountain ranges. The volcanic history has helped to shape the land into what we see today. Let’s take a deeper look at volcanoes in the United States.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO