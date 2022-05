It was announced yesterday that Chase Dollander would take the mound to open the series against Georgia this weekend. For the entire season, Chase Burns had been the Vols’ series opener, but with Burns’ recent struggles along with a logjam in the rotation, Dollander was given his first starting nod since taking a line drive to the arm against Alabama. All he did was keep on doing what he’s done all year, going six strong, striking out six without surrendering a walk as the Vols took game one, 5-2.

