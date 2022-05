GREENVILLE – After a 2-year hiatus, we are thrilled to announce the return of Maine Woods Explorers. It is our mission at the Natural Education Resource Center to allow students to increase awareness and appreciation of the natural resources around us and to understand the stewardship necessary to sustain them. These goals are met through in depth, science based, experiential education and outdoor recreation. We are excited to partner with the Appalachian Mountain Club Educators to provide quality hands-on, nature-based activities that are challenging and fun.

GREENVILLE, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO