How residents in Southern Colorado can participate in the largest single-day food drive event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The largest single-day food drive in the nation is happening Saturday. It's called the Stamp Out Hunger. The National Association of Letter Carriers and Care and Share Food Bank is asking for the Southern Colorado community's help to combat world hunger.

In 2019, the Stamp Out Hunger event collected over 50,000 pounds of donated food. That food was distributed by the Care and Share to help neighbors in need across Southern Colorado.

How to participate in the Stamp Out Hunger event:

Place a bag of nonperishable food next to your mailbox.

A letter carrier will pick it up and bring it back to the Care and Share Food Bank.

Volunteers will gather inside Care and Share’s distribution center and sort through all the donations later in the evening.

Residents in the El Paso County area can participate too. Food donations will be brought to one of Care and Share’s partner food pantries or another hunger-relief organization.

“Stamp Out Hunger is one of our most exciting food drives, and it’s incredible to see the impact our community can make in just one day. Each donation matters and we are so grateful to community members who donate non-perishable items. We also have so much appreciation for the letter carriers who take the time to collect each bag to help fight hunger in Southern Colorado,” said Lynne Telford, Care and Share Food Bank CEO.

“Since 1993 Letter Carriers have been filling food pantries through this food drive, the nation’s largest,” said Vice President of the NALC Colorado Springs Branch Jason Keeran. “These are our customers and now more than ever we see the needs out there and we are proud to be part of this effort.”

Most-needed food items include: protein-packed non-perishables, like canned tuna and canned chicken; peanut butter; boxed meals; packaged snacks; soup; rice; pasta; and cereal.

