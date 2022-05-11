ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Parish, LA

Boil order issued for parts of Lafayette Parish

KATC News
 4 days ago
Some customers of the Lafayette Parish Wateworks District North are under a boil order until further notice.

The boil order was expected because of repairs that were done last night.

The customers affected are those along and within the geographical area within the following roads: Smith-Reed Rd., then northward along Moss Street to its intersection with Hector Connolly Rd. then eastward to Beau Bassin Rd., then north to the parish line and east to the Vermillion River and bounded on the north by Craftsman Rd., Froeba Rd., then south along the I-49 East Service Rd., including Parfait Rd., to the City of Carencro. The impacted area is indicated on the map below.

Because of these problems, the water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

(The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

