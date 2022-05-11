ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Student Loan Debt Becomes Second-Largest Consumer Debt Category Behind Mortgages

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fuZ3_0faPXsMQ00

In the first quarter of 2022, student loan debt reached an all-time high of $1.59 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and as reported by CNBC. Student loan debt accounts for 10% of total household debt , making it the second-largest category of consumer debt behind mortgages.

Discover: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
More: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

Throughout the pandemic, private student loans continued to build interest and required borrowers to make monthly payments. CNBC noted that this may partially explain the increase in total debt, in addition to new loans for current and new students.

Federal student loan payment forbearance has been extended until Aug. 31, and CNBC reports rumors that the Biden administration is considering $10,000 in federal student debt forgiveness per borrower. Democrats are pushing to increase that number to $50,000 for each borrower making under $125,000 per year, says CNN.

Although the Biden administration has already canceled more than $17 billion of the $1.6 trillion in outstanding federal student debt, these actions fall short of the campaign promise to more broadly cancel student debt.

According to a January CNBC + Acorns survey, 81% of people with student loans say that student loan payments have forced them to delay key life milestones. Federal data also shows that total student debt has increased by nearly 10% since the third quarter of 2018, CNBC added.

See: POLL: Do You Think the Fed Raising Rates Will Help or Hurt the Economy?
Find: Stimulus Updates, Student Debt Cancellation, and More Financial Updates

Matthew Chingos, vice president of education data and policy at the Urban Institute, explained to CNN that canceling $10,000 for households earning less than $125,000 a year would result in forgiving a total of $277 billion in student loan debt . About 16% of that relief would go to households earning less than $25,000 a year.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Student Loan Debt Becomes Second-Largest Consumer Debt Category Behind Mortgages

Comments / 1

The heck you say!
1d ago

Make em pay. Period. I had to pay for every loan I ever got. Do you not have a signature for them agreeing to payment in full? I've had enough of dimocraps picking my pocket for votes!

Reply
2
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Federal Student Loans#Consumer Debt#Private Student Loans#The Federal Reserve Bank#Cnbc#Democrats#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
CNBC

How much in student debt could Biden forgive? Here's what's on the table

Student loan borrowers who've been uncertain of the future of their debt for years will likely soon get an answer. Still, the shape student debt forgiveness should take continues to be fiercely debated in the weeks before an expected White House announcement. President Joe Biden recently said that he'd be...
EDUCATION
Fortune

7.5 million student loan borrowers will get a ‘fresh start’—and a credit score boost—when payments resume

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When the Biden administration announced earlier this month that the pause on federal student loan payments will be extended through August, it presented an additional change that could boost the credit scores of millions of borrowers: pulling them out of default.
EDUCATION
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
146K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy