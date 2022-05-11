ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine cuts Russia gas at 1 hub, underlining risk to supply

By Staff Editors
Florida Daily Post
Florida Daily Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas through one of the hubs that feed Western European homes and industry on Wednesday, while a Kremlin-installed official in a southern region seized by Russian troops said the area would ask Moscow to annex it. The talk of annexation in Kherson...

floridadailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Gazprom#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Russian#Western European#Kremlin#Ria Novosti#Soviet
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Florida Daily Post

Florida Daily Post

West Palm Beach, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The Florida Daily Post is Florida's digital newspaper for a generation seeking a reliable source of news, reviews, opinions, analysis, sports, art, entertainment, travel, food, health, and lifestyle.

 https://floridadailypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy