An upcoming exhibit, “Salvaged Medium: Collaborative Reclaimed Art by Riverway Students and Jamie Harper,” explores consumption of resources and intends to make viewers think about the things they use, what those things are made of, and what happens to those objects when discarded. All the pieces are made from materials that were intended for a different purpose. Plastic bottles, old CDs, bottle caps, leftover house paint, hollow core doors all serve as the medium for these pieces. Also, the direct messages the art pieces state have the objective to help motivate people to make positive changes in their own lives and the communities in which they live.

