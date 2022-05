BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 9-year-old girl was found safe Tuesday night in Baltimore County hours after she was abducted, authorities said. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday evening for the girl, who had last been seen about 6 p.m. with her aunt, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said. Later, the Maryland State Police said the 9-year-old was found unharmed in Edgemere, along with her 33-year-old sister. The child’s sister was taken into custody. It is unclear yet what if any charges she might face.

EDGEMERE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO