Swans is known for abrasive noise-rock that moves at the speed of ice, and Norm Westberg—a huge tenet of that sound—is heading to a Sulphur Springs biker bar this weekend for two nights of improvisation that mark not just his only Florida appearances for, but also the solo Florida debut for a musician who crafted one of the most fearsome aesthetics in avant-garde rock.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO