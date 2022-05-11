ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Tolland to start negotiations for Miracle League field

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago
TOLLAND — The Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize interim Town Manager Lisa Hancock to negotiate an agreement with the Miracle League to build a baseball field for disabled children in town

Vice Chair John Reagan absent from the meeting.

The final cost and location of the field will be decided in the negotiations, as well as the creation of a trust fund that will pay for field replacement and maintenance costs, Hancock said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The Miracle League field, if built, would serve as the primary playing ground for Challenger Little League, a subset of Tolland’s Little League that gives youth with physical and intellectual challenges in local towns a chance to play baseball. The field, which would be completely accessible, could also be used by other sports leagues or senior groups in town.

Council Chairman Steven Jones said today if the negotiations between the town and the Miracle League legal representation are successful, they would come back to the council for a final discussion and vote.

Jones said two primary locations are being considered in the negotiations. The first is at the Cross Farms Recreation Complex at 167 Rhodes Road, which the council chose as its preferred location in a straw poll last week. The cost of building the field at this location is estimated to be $907,700, according to an engineering study.

The second location, suggested by Tolland Soccer Club President Dave Garritt last week, is a wooded area on the property of the Birch Grove Primary School adjacent to a parking lot. The cost of building the field at this location is unknown.

“In the process of negotiations, the town is going to try and look into qualifying whether or not that space is viable, as well as the cost for clearing and making it level,” Jones said today. The space is different from the Miracle League’s original proposed location where the portable classrooms were located, which would take up space traditionally used for soccer fields.

Mike Byam, a representative of the Miracle League Committee that is leading the effort to build the field, said at Tuesday’s meeting that the Miracle League has several donors who are prepared to make significant contributions once a final location for the field is secured.

He also said that if the cost of building the field exceeds approximately $500,000, the Miracle League might ask the town for financial assistance, which might include securing grants for the project.

As for the trust fund to pay for field replacement and maintenance, Byam said the Miracle League would be willing to contribute $50,000 at first and then make annual payments through regular fundraising and advertising revenue from league sponsors.

Byam added that the Miracle Field would also like to start building the field in 2023, and if it takes longer to build it in Tolland then they might reconsider and move to another town.

“I think we all really want it to be in Tolland. I hope that it can,” Jones said today, adding, “I’m hopeful that the town’s going to do as much as they can to not lose that opportunity.”

