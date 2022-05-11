ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CAIRI AMIR McNEAR

miamitimesonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article17, student, died May 4. Survivors include his loving parents: Corey and Aurianna McNear;...

www.miamitimesonline.com

miamitimesonline.com

JANNETTA ROBINSON

79, retired private duty nurse, died April 28. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
OBITUARIES
miamitimesonline.com

DEACON LARRY E. DILLARD

It’s been Seven years since God called you home, but it seems like yesterday. For God so loved the World that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Gone but not forgotten, we miss you sadly. Always love...
OBITUARIES
miamitimesonline.com

GAIL KING HINES

65, died May 5 at University of Miami Hospital. Service 12 p.m., Saturday in the chapel.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

MARJORIE YOUNG

98, retired educator and classroom teacher, died May 8 in Conyers, Georgia. Survivors include her sons: Ronald Young (Rose), Randy Young (deceased) and Rederic Young (Angela); grandchildren: Ronnie, Ramon(Allison), Rederic (Ashley), Catherine and Jenae Marjorie; great-grands: Liliana Marjorie and Kaleb; AKA Ivy beyond the Wall Ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel; Knights of Peter Claver ceremony at 6 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel. Service 10 a.m., Wednesday at Saint Mary Cathedral located at 7525 NW 2 Avenue, Miami, FL. 33150. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

MINNIE LEE KENDRICK

77, retired cafeteria worker, died May 2. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

DEACON WILLIAM HOLMES

90, truck driver, died May 3 at home. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at New Providence Missionary Baptist Church.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

TRAVIS BERNARD HAWTHORNE

49, laborer, died May 1 at Mercy Hospital. Viewing 5 – 7 p.m., Friday at Macedonia Baptist Church of Coconut Grove. Service 2:30 p.m., Saturday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Grove Funeral Home.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

VALLIE THORNTON

84, housekeeper, died May 3 at Villa Maria Nursing Center. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Matthews Freewill Baptist Church.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
miamitimesonline.com

BELINDA MARCIA ENGLISH

63, child care worker, died April 24. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at 93rd Street Community Missionary Baptist Church.
OBITUARIES
miamitimesonline.com

PATRINA BYNG

44, social worker, died May 6 at home. Viewing 2 - 8 p.m., Friday.
OBITUARIES
miamitimesonline.com

SAMUEL FLOYD JR.

82, supervisor for Gulf Stream, died May 3 at Jackson North Medical Center. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at St James AME Church.
GULF STREAM, FL
miamitimesonline.com

ANITA ELIZABETH FLOYD EDWARDS

50, homemaker, died April 29 at Southern Regional Hospital in Atlanta Georgia. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church of Brownsville.
ATLANTA, GA
miamitimesonline.com

ROY CARTER SR

85, retired maintenance for MDCPS, died May 6. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church, Miami, FL.
MIAMI, FL
miamitimesonline.com

ANTHONY BARRY SHELLMAN

40, bus operator for Miami-Dade County Transit, died May 5 at Memorial Hospital West. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple.
miamitimesonline.com

ERNESTINE DAVIS

77, died May 6. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Gethsemane Baptist Church, West Park, FL.
WEST PARK, FL
miamitimesonline.com

ELLIS CHARLES MILLER

70, retired airborne ranger, died April 7 in Reidsville, GA. Survived by his children: Charles Miller (Sabrina) of Miami, FL. Dedra Tyler (Calvin) of Miami/Reidsville; siblings: Odessa Miller of Miami, FL. Kenneth Miller of Atlanta, GA, Jeffery Miller (Sandra) of Columbia South Carolina, Artis Miller(Angela) of Miami, FL.; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; dogs: Zina and Goldie; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Favorite quotes: “Yeah” and “good Lordy in the morning”. Services were held in Reidsville, GA.
MIAMI, FL

