Silver Spring, MD

Gizelle Bryant brings 'Reasonably Shady' podcast to Silver Spring

By GOOD MORNING WASHINGTON
WJLA
 1 day ago

WJLA

Funeral set for broadcasting legend James 'Traffic Jam Jimmy' Uhrin

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A funeral service will be held for James “Traffic Jam Jimmy” Uhrin next Wednesday at St. Joseph Fullerton in Nottingham. The funeral Mass begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be live-streamed on FoxBaltimore.com. A local television personality for decades, Uhrin died suddenly Saturday. Since...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

DC steak-and-frites chain Medium Rare signs lease for Baltimore spot

A Washington, D.C.-based restaurant chain specializing in steak and frites is headed to Baltimore. Medium Rare will open a restaurant at the Rotunda retail and residential development in Hampden, owner Mark Bucher said. The concept will take over 3,000 square feet of what was once the CineBistro, including the erstwhile movie theater's kitchen space.
BALTIMORE, MD
Potomac’s Lahinch Tavern and Grill to close

The Irish restaurant Lahinch Tavern and Grill in Potomac’s Cabin John Village shopping center will close at the end of May, according to an employee at the restaurant. A bartender confirmed to Bethesda Beat on Tuesday evening that the restaurant would close at the end of the month, but he did not have additional details about the exact last day of service or the reason for the closure. He said other questions would have to be answered by the manager, who the bartender said wasn’t speaking to the press.
POTOMAC, MD
hotelnewsresource.com

Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. to Be Renamed and Branded As a Waldorf Astoria Hotel

CGI Merchant Group, LLC (CGI yesterday announced its acquisition of the lease to the historic Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C. Located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue, the iconic property opened in 1899 as Washington, D.C.’s main post office, later converted to a federal office building and more recently became a hotel. CGI, in partnership with Hilton, plans to relaunch the property as part of the iconic Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

With His New Seafood Ghost Kitchen In Prince George’s, Chef RŌM Treats Everyone Like A VIP

Reginald Mack, aka Chef RŌM, works out of a commercial kitchen in Capitol Heights. Chef RŌM’s jumbo lump crab cakes are a lot like him: local to Maryland and generous. “We use eight ounces of jumbo lump crab meat, that’s the key,” he says during an interview at The Food House, a commercial kitchen in Capitol Heights. “You don’t want to outshine the ingredients, so we don’t put too much into it.”
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
mocoshow.com

Silver Spring Scratch-off Player Wins $50,000

Self-proclaimed “scratch-off man” Ivan Escota of Silver Spring won $50,000 playing the Maryland Lottery on May 7, the day of the Kentucky Derby, but there was no one around to tell. His dad was at Laurel Park taking in the Kentucky Derby. “I called my dad and told...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Eater

A Classic Chophouse Opens Today in Downtown Silver Spring

Much-anticipated and long-delayed J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse opens its doors on Tuesday, May 10, in Silver Spring. The modern American restaurant (8606 Colesville Road) is from restaurateur Jerry Hollinger of The Daily Dish and The Dish & Dram. The menu evokes a classic chophouse with a few modern twists: kimchi accents the chilled seafood platter at the raw bar and beef tartare is topped with local quail egg yolk. There’s a pasta section with dishes like linguine and clams, and a lengthy section devoted to steak with add-ons like butter-poached crab or jumbo shrimp and sauces like chimichurri or creamy horseradish. J. Hollinger’s fills the hole left by neighborhood chophouse the Classics, which closed in 2018, and originally opened in 1998 as Ray’s the Classics under founder Michael Landrum. Originally intended for a fall 2021 opening and then for a March opening, chef and Charlie Palmer alum Mike Ellis made headlines in March for his good deed of making meals for neighboring residents displaced by an apartment building explosion.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Update on Chicken Basket in Olde Towne Gaithersburg

In January we reported that “opening Soon” signage was up on the windows of Chicken Basket at 30 N. Summit Ave. in Gaithersburg. We stopped by the location today and construction was ongoing, including work on the building’s signage. We were told that the restaurant should be reopening soon, but were not given any timeframe. A building fire closed the restaurant back in April 2019.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
DCist

Incensed By Ticket Prices, D.C. Activists Plan Competing Concert To Pharrell’s Something In The Water

D.C. residents were understandably excited when megaproducer Pharrell Williams announced that he would be bringing some “happiness” to the District on Juneteenth by relocating Something in the Water, his major Virginia Beach music festival, to Independence Avenue. But the feeling soon faded for some once they saw the ticket prices, and now local activists are planning a competing music festival and protest at Freedom Plaza in hopes that more Washingtonians can attend — and afford — to celebrate the holiday.
MUSIC
mocoshow.com

Updates on HalfSmoke in Rockville and Montgomery Mall

The upcoming HalfSmoke location in Montgomery Mall is scheduled to open in “about four weeks”, according to a representative from the restaurant. HalfSmoke will be located in a kiosk in the food terrace that was the former home of Coldstone Creamery and more recently Gelato Galaxy. This will be the first restaurant/bar in the food court to serve alcohol. The menu will consist of the best selling sausages and sides from their DC location, as well as boozy milkshakes and a funnel cake bar. HalfSmokes sister restaurant Butter Me Up opened its Montgomery Mall location last week.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

TOWSON, MD—He has bought scratch-offs for a long, long, time, a Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials, hoping but never really expecting to hit it big. That hope was met and that expectation squashed last weekend when a Big Cash Riches instant ticket worth $100,000 found its way into his life. “I picked out several different tickets, mostly ones I’d … Continue reading "Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off" The post Loch Raven Boulevard shop sells winning $100,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Celebrating healthcare heroes of University of Md. Capital Region Medical Center

LAKE ARBOR, Md. (7News) — As National Nurses Week wrapped up with rallies and marches across D.C., 7News spent another day thanking nurses in the region. Friday morning, 7News Reporter Victoria Sanchez made a stop to celebrate the healthcare heroes of the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.
HEALTH

