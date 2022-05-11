ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Darnell Nurse to have hearing with Department of Player Safety for head-butting Kings' Phillip Danault

By Gavin Lee
 1 day ago
The Edmonton Oilers are on the brink of elimination, and they may now be without their best defenseman. Darnell Nurse will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety Wednesday after head-butting Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault last night.

The incident in question happened on the penalty kill, as the Oilers tried to shoulder a barrage from the Kings, and Nurse was tangled with Danault in front of the net. As Mike Smith covered up a shot, Nurse extended up and through Danault, connecting helmet with chin. The play was not penalized by the on-ice officials in what was a very physical contest.

If Nurse is suspended, which seems likely at this point, the Oilers will be heading to Los Angeles with some questions to answer on defense. The team is carrying seven defensemen at the moment with Kris Russell serving as the extra and also has Philip Broberg, whom Edmonton could insert into the lineup with a recall. Either way, it will be a tough task for the team given Nurse’s importance.

Even while he deals with an injury, the 27-year-old is still averaging nearly 22 minutes a night and has two points in five games.

Oilers sign promising prospect Carter Savoie to entry-level deal

After signing him to an AHL tryout deal last month to allow him to finish off the year with AHL Bakersfield, it was only a matter of time before the Oilers worked out an entry-level contract with prospect winger Carter Savoie. As CapFriendly reports, that has now happened as the team has agreed to a three-year deal that begins next season. The pact carries a $925K AAV and does not contain any signing bonuses.
OILERS' NURSE WITH A BIG HEADBUTT ON KINGS' DANAULT IN GAME FIVE

Game five produced a hard-fought battle between the LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers in their opening round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs Tuesday night. It was the Kings who would ultimately come out on top, scoring the game winning goal early in overtime to win the game 5-4 and take a 3-2 series lead. With seconds to go in the second period, Edmonton's Darnell Nurse appeared to get away with a blatant penalty during a sequence.
Wild Check-In: Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Hartman, Fiala & Boldy

This is the first Minnesota Wild Weekly Check-In of the postseason and it’s been an up and down week. They opened their first-round series against the St. Louis Blues and played four games in the last week. They started off with a rough loss in Game 1, where they looked nothing like the typical Wild team that has played all season. Then in Game 2 that team came storming back and won not only that game, but Game 3 on the road as well.
Bruins dealt brutal blow to defense for Game 5 vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins have a difficult task ahead of them in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. With their first-round NHL Playoffs series even at 2-2, the Bruins will look to steal a game on the road in Raleigh on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Bruins have been hit hard by the injury bug, and will be without their top two defenders for Game 5. Both Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm will remain sidelined for Game 5 on Tuesday night but could be back in time for Thursday’s Game 6, per WEEI.
Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin gets honest take from Gerard Gallant after another brutal start vs. Penguins

It hasn’t been a great Stanley Cup Playoffs so far for the New York Rangers, particularly for goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who is surprisingly struggling. Widely regarded as the best goalie this season, Shesterkin is getting embarrassed by the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are now up 3-1 in their first-round series against the Rangers after a 7-2 win Monday night.
Longtime NHL Veteran Player Announces His Retirement

NHL great Patrick Marleau announced his retirement on Tuesday. The 42-year-old, who holds the NHL record with 1,779 games played, shared his decision in a Players' Tribune post titled "Thank You, Hockey." "As with most professional athletes, I feel like I could play forever," Marleau wrote. "I wish I could...
Behind the Scenes Talk About Why Islanders Released Barry Trotz

There are plenty of insiders and fans trying to wrap their collective heads around the reasoning behind letting one of the best coaches in the NHL go. The New York Islanders, specifically GM Lou Lamoriello fired Trotz with one more season left on his current deal and after one bad season, much of which was impacted by COVID, injuries and a few roster changes that were not in the coach’s control.
Avalanche get big Darcy Kuemper boost for 2nd round of NHL Playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche were without their starting goaltender for the final game of their first-round sweep against the Nashville Predators. Darcy Kuemper was recovering from an eye injury which forced him to miss Game 4 after Ryan Johansen’s stick went through his mask and hit him in the eye during Game 3. Pavel Francouz replaced Kuemper in both games, helping the Avs secure the series victory. While their matchup for Round 2 has yet to be determined, the Avs do know who will be in net for their second-round series. Via Mike Chambers, Jared Bednar revealed Kuemper is back to 100% and will be in the cage for the Avalanche next round.
Game 5 Instant Analysis: LA Kings 5, Edmonton Oilers 4 (OT)

The LA Kings earned a hard-fought Game 5 overtime win, 5-4, on Tuesday. Todd McLellan’s group now leads 3-2 with the series shifted back to Los Angeles. Coming into Tuesday’s game, the winner of Game 5 has gone on to win the series 79% of the time. Troy...
Report: Canucks are a finalist to land skilled KHL free agent Andrei Kuzmenko

Kuzmenko has been a hot-button topic as of late, as his agent Dan Milstein — who also represents Canucks prospect Danila Klimovich — joined us on episode 260 of the Canucks Conversation Podcast and had some very nice things to say about Vancouver. “Vancouver is definitely on the...
Next Day Reaction after the Edmonton Oilers drop game five

Another tough go for the Edmonton Oilers. As the dust has settled on the Oilers’ game five loss, there’s no shortage of story lines. Once again, Woz and I jumped on the YouTube machine to talk shop. In a still groggy state, we talked about what happened in...
Stanley Cup Playoffs Day 9: Kings hang on despite Oilers comeback, Tarasenko hat trick carries Blues to win

With four games tied 2-2, four teams got the win and will get the first chance to move on in their series. Missed anything? Here’s a recap of the night’s action. Home ice seems to be everything in this series, or at least that’s what it looks like through the first five games. The Boston Bruins seemed to have all the momentum going into Game 5 after back-to-back wins in Boston, but the Carolina Hurricanes sucked all that momentum back into their favor just six minutes in with a goal from Jaccob Slavin.
Mailbag: Islanders coaching candidates, Ruff's future will Devils

Here is the May 11 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Any potential names come to mind when you think of the New York Islanders replacing Barry Trotz? Do you think they hire from within (Lane Lambert) or look elsewhere? -- @cbentivenga1472.
Sven Baertschi re-joins the Swiss National League

It is time to go home for Sven Baertschi, after being limited to the minor leagues once again. The 29-year-old winger has signed a three-year deal with SC Bern of the Swiss National League, taking him back to Europe after more than a decade in North America. Selected 13th overall...
Longtime NHL forward Frans Nielsen to retire after World Championships

