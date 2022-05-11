ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

MARJORIE YOUNG

98, retired educator and classroom teacher, died May 8 in Conyers, Georgia. Survivors include her sons: Ronald Young (Rose), Randy Young (deceased) and Rederic Young (Angela); grandchildren: Ronnie, Ramon(Allison), Rederic (Ashley), Catherine and Jenae Marjorie; great-grands: Liliana Marjorie and Kaleb; AKA Ivy beyond the Wall Ceremony at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel; Knights of Peter Claver ceremony at 6 p.m., Tuesday in the Chapel. Service 10 a.m., Wednesday at Saint Mary Cathedral located at 7525 NW 2 Avenue, Miami, FL. 33150. Arrangements are entrusted to Range Funeral Home.
MIAMI, FL
ROY CARTER SR

85, retired maintenance for MDCPS, died May 6. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at New Birth Baptist Church, Miami, FL.
MIAMI, FL
ANTHONY BARRY SHELLMAN

40, bus operator for Miami-Dade County Transit, died May 5 at Memorial Hospital West. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Bethel Apostolic Temple.
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
SAMUEL FLOYD JR.

82, supervisor for Gulf Stream, died May 3 at Jackson North Medical Center. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at St James AME Church.
GULF STREAM, FL
ANITA ELIZABETH FLOYD EDWARDS

50, homemaker, died April 29 at Southern Regional Hospital in Atlanta Georgia. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church of Brownsville.
ATLANTA, GA
VALLIE THORNTON

84, housekeeper, died May 3 at Villa Maria Nursing Center. Service 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Matthews Freewill Baptist Church.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
MINNIE LEE KENDRICK

77, retired cafeteria worker, died May 2. Service 1 p.m., Saturday at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.
MIAMI, FL
#Greater Ward Chapel
NATALIE HORN

61, school bus attendant, died April 30. Services were held 3 p.m., Tuesday in the chapel.
ANDRE-MARC CHARLES

65, mental health counselor, died May 1. Service 10 a.m., Thursday in the chapel.
JANNETTA ROBINSON

79, retired private duty nurse, died April 28. Service 12 p.m., Saturday at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
SIMON JOHNSON

87, truck driver, died May 1 at Shore Side Nursing Home. Service 10 a.m., Saturday in the chapel.
DEACON LARRY E. DILLARD

It’s been Seven years since God called you home, but it seems like yesterday. For God so loved the World that He gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Gone but not forgotten, we miss you sadly. Always love...
PATRINA BYNG

44, social worker, died May 6 at home. Viewing 2 - 8 p.m., Friday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Campaign to increase urban tree canopy well under way

South Florida’s season of heat (May 1-Oct. 31) blasted in with record temperatures in the 90s and a May 7 county tree giveaway at William H. Turner Technical High School, located at 10151 NW 19th Ave. About 80 people gathered under the shade of a gumbo limbo tree as...
MIAMI, FL
Rising costs drive residents to food banks in droves

For two years, local food banks have been dealing with increased demand for assistance from those greatly affected by the pandemic. Now, these food banks face even more pressure as the cost of everyday goods continues to increase amid supply chain shortages worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – leading families to seek help putting food on the table.
MIAMI, FL

