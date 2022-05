ON THIS DAY IN 1919, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “LOUISVILLE, KY., May 10 — Sir Barton, Commander J.K.L. Ross’ Starshoot-Lady Sterling colt, won the forty-fifth renewal of the Kentucky Derby over a muddy track at Churchill Downs in handy fashion today, gained for his owner $20,825 and enriched the public to the extent of $7.20 for a $2 pari-mutuel ticket. Sir Barton carried 110 pounds, twelve less than the top weight, and was ridden by jockey J. Loftus, who handled his mount in excellent fashion.” Sir Barton also won the Preakness Stakes on May 14 and the Belmont Stakes on June 11 to become the first winner of the American Triple Crown.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO