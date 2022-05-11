ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, CT

Child Safety Day in Stafford this Saturday

By Deidre Montague
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 1 day ago

STAFFORD — West Stafford School will host Child Safety Day on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stafford High School, 145 Orcuttville Road.

The day will include several opportunities for children to “Touch-a-Truck” and see demonstrations of various emergency vehicles, including a police cruiser, fire trucks, an ambulance, military vehicles, and an aerial drone. There will also be displays on environmental concerns and if the weather is clear, the State Police Aviation Unit helicopter known as Trooper One will land on site.

Inclement weather will move the event to the back entrance for vehicle displays, while information booths will be in the high school cafeteria and adjacent hallways. They include child identification kits, bike helmets, railroad safety, injury prevention, poison control, healthy relationships, impaired driving awareness, and a visit from State Police K-9 Eli.

For more information, call Janice Morton at West Stafford School, 860-684-3181, Ext. 50009, or by email to mortonj@stafford.k12.ct.us.

—Deidre Montague

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Safety#Cafeteria#Stafford High School#Trooper One#State Police
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
5K+
Followers
398
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy