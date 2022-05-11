Child Safety Day in Stafford this Saturday

STAFFORD — West Stafford School will host Child Safety Day on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stafford High School, 145 Orcuttville Road.

The day will include several opportunities for children to “Touch-a-Truck” and see demonstrations of various emergency vehicles, including a police cruiser, fire trucks, an ambulance, military vehicles, and an aerial drone. There will also be displays on environmental concerns and if the weather is clear, the State Police Aviation Unit helicopter known as Trooper One will land on site.

Inclement weather will move the event to the back entrance for vehicle displays, while information booths will be in the high school cafeteria and adjacent hallways. They include child identification kits, bike helmets, railroad safety, injury prevention, poison control, healthy relationships, impaired driving awareness, and a visit from State Police K-9 Eli.

For more information, call Janice Morton at West Stafford School, 860-684-3181, Ext. 50009, or by email to mortonj@stafford.k12.ct.us.

—Deidre Montague